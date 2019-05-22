Here’s a very excellent mid-week selection of new books and ARCs that are available for your perusal. What here would you want on your own shelf now or in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments.
11 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/22/19”
I’ll definitely be looking at mister Stephenson’s Fall. I’ve enjoyed some of his previous works, given up after an hour of others. The premise reminds me of the start of the Bobiverse series. Could be excellent.
I would read the PC Hodgell. She and my dad were colleagues in the English Department at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and she gave me signed copies of her early Kencyrath novels. I was 18 in 1982 when Godstalk was published. I wanted to be Jame, the heroine, but I don’t think my parents would have thought much of me becoming a thief. I am glad she is still writing!
Neal Stephenson and Joe Hill!
Just by title, Magic for Liars
I’ve had Fall on pre-order since last year. Seeing it in your photo is getting me excited that mine might arrive sometime soon.
Yay! The Lafferty collection! And I keep reading Stephenson, with what feels like diminishing returns.
I’m very much looking forward to Magic for Liars and Fall.
I hear very good things about Foundryside.
I just got the ARC for Matthew Hughes new novel – What the Wind Brings. Looking forward to it! ☺
Though Hell Should Bar The Way – Great book, a bit of a departure for the Lt. Leary Commanding series, possibly the beginnings of a spin-off series.
Books I’m definitely getting: Fall, Noir Fatale, By Demons Possessed (love the Kenycrath books!) and maybe The Gordian Protocol
Anything Sarah Gailey writes!