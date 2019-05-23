Which is:
Make a filter that takes any email with the word “unsubscribe” in it and punts it directly into archived mail, rather than sending it to your inbox. Since nearly all marketing email has a footer that explains (in very small type) how to unsubscribe to the mail, all of it will now bypass your inbox and you’ll mostly only see the mail you actually want to see, from actual humans you care about. You can still see the marketing email (and anything else that might have been sent to the archive) by clicking on the “All Mail” tab, so you won’t miss anything; you’re just prioritizing what you see.
“Why not just unsubscribe to marketing email when you first get it?” Well, see. I often do, but a) sometimes I do actually want the marketing mail, I just don’t want it cluttering up my inbox, b) this is easier than unsubscribing to each thing.
(Mind you, what I really want it what Inbox, the alternate mail client from Google, used to do, which is to figure out what emails were marketing and put them all into their own daily single-line category in my inbox, where I could look at them, or not, or archive them or not, at a glance. But Google decided to can Inbox and hasn’t ported that functionality into GMail, so this is the next best thing.)
This is a really simple filtering trick which honestly I should have thought of at least a decade ago, and now that I have, it’s almost shocking how much it’s improved my email experience in general. If you’re using GMail I genuinely suggest you try it. I suspect you’ll be glad you did.
13 thoughts on “Marketers Hate This One Weird Trick, Discovered By a Dad, To Keep Your Gmail Inbox Uncluttered!”
Holy bleep that’s brilliant!!
I’ve done this for years, and here’s a good refinement:
1. Write a rule that adds every address you send mail to to your address book.
2. Write a rule that moves every email from a previous correspondent to a special “People I know” inbox
3. THEN filter mail for “unsubscribe” in the body
This means that any mailing list or other message you’ve replied to won’t be filtered out by the “unsubscribe” filter. You can also opt future messages out of any of your filters by adding the sender to your address book, which is quick and easy.
The “Promotions” and “Updates” tabs in regular tabbed GMail do a pretty good job of this.
I have two separate emails. Gmail is my “real” address, that I give to the ppl/enities whom I know and trust. My old sbcglobal email is the one I give to anyone whom I strongly suspect will try to send me a bunch of spam. So far, I haven’t been wrong.
I’m having one of those, “Why the %#@! didn’t I think of that?!” moments.
I note that this also filters your emails John :)
Of course, if you already have that rule, you’ll never see this particular e-mail, but I guess you won’t need to either.
I use Thunderbird as an email client. It does a good job of filtering junk based on stuff that you’ve previously marked as junk.
Oh yeah. Here’s a pro tip for filtering out junk phone calls.
Set up a do not disturb rule. Make it always active.
Allow any text messages to come through.
Only allow phone calls from someone on your contact list to actually ring. Anything else will get sent to voicemail.
If it’s an important call from someone not on the contact list, they will leave a message.
This won’t work if you get lots of legitimate calls from strange numbers.
Checking my call history, I see 1 from my wife, 7 unknowns, 1 from my daughter, 4 unknowns, 1 from daughter, 5 unknowns, etc. The only ones that rang through are the ones from wife + kids.
For stuff I actually want to see, but not right away, I use unroll.me (https://unroll.me). It archives emails you designate and sends you an email once a day that is a digest of all the stuff it filtered for you. It doesn’t delete those emails, but creates a filter with a label “unroll.me” so you can go look at the originals if you need them, or do a mass delete.
Good idea, except that many old-fashioned (!) mailing lists include unsubscribe information in their footers. So you’d have to make a rule that excepts them from this otherwise sensible suggestion.
I second kufat’s recommendation — this is what the promotions tab tries to solve, and it’s >95% accurate for me.
re: Mailing lists:
Nah, I want them out of my inbox, too. Again, the rule doesn’t disappear all these emails, it just puts them somewhere I can see them on my own schedule. Obviously, other people’s mileage may vary.