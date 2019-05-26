Oh, Hey, I Had an Impossible Burger Finally

I had it when I was in California. It was fine! And I would eat another one.
For those of you unawares of what an “Impossible Burger” is, it’s a burger made with plant-based “meat” made by Impossible Foods. It’s mostly soy and a few other ingredients, including “heme,” which is what gives it that meaty, vaguely bloody taste. The company is on iteration 2.0 of its product, which is supposed to be even meatier than the original, and various places which serve burgers are beginning to put it on the menu, most notably Burger Kings, which tested it in St. Louis earlier this year and plans to go wide with the burgers later in 2019.
Where I live is not exactly close to anyplace currently serving Impossible Burgers, but when I was in LA, I went to lunch with friends and the bistro we went to had them on the menu. So I tried it.
My verdict: on a scale of 1 to 100, where 1 was “White Castle at 1am” and 100 was “That Aussie burger I had in Melbourne that almost made me cry with its deliciousness,” this burger was a solid 45-to-50, i.e., a perfectly cromulent burger that was not particularly distinguishable from the general mass of foodstuffs that are understood to be “a burger.” It was slightly dry but not horribly so, and could have used a little more seasoning on the patty. But as part of the whole burger (including cheese lettuce, tomato and condiments), it was… perfectly fine! If I had not known it was not beef, I wouldn’t have thought it wasn’t beef. It was unremarkable in terms of a burger experience, and I suspect will get better as cooks learn how to cook the patties better.
Which I think is the whole point. At this point in time a patty made with Impossible Meat (or the fake meat from Beyond, another producer) probably isn’t going to replace your high-end angus burger made by a chef who knows what they are doing, but in a high-volume, fast-food context — say, Burger King — this is an absolutely serviceable variation. I would totally buy an Impossible Whopper without hesitation, or get an Impossible Burger when I was at Red Robin or some similar casual dining chain.
I’m not someone who is planning to go vegetarian any time soon, but I also wouldn’t have any problem switching a substantial portion of the meat I do eat to plant-based substitutes, particularly when the plant-based substitute is largely indistinguishable from the stuff made from animals. On the “ground meat” level of things, it looks like we’re mostly there already. It’s just a matter at this point of widening production and distribution.
So, yeah: I had an Impossible Burger. It was fine, and I would eat another. And I’m looking forward to them (and other similar options) becoming widespread soon.
11 thoughts on “Oh, Hey, I Had an Impossible Burger Finally”
My thoughts on it were: it tasted mostly but not exactly right, but it also didn’t taste over-cooked, or have the extra grease, that most thin-patty burgers do. So a bit off on the one hand, but lacking some negatives on the other. As you note, combined with normal toppings, and it’s perfectly cromulent.
I’ve had it twice now.
What’s the point? What strange crazy chemical processes do they use to fake something that is easy to make via simple biology? Twenty years from now when all the fashionably vegan are growing a third teat, you too will be asking!
The stumbling block will be price point as well as availability. I’ll spend up to 25% more for plant based burger products if they taste beef-like, but more than that isn’t on the table. I remember when they used to mix soy-based crumbles into cafeteria food in school where ground beef was called for; they probably still do, as long as it’s cheaper than ground beef. Soy makes a perfectly good ground beef extender. It’s less objectionable than grass-fed beef, which has a gamy taste (to me) I don’t like, but is more expensive.
I tried one a couple of years ago and was amazed. It was the first vegan burger that would have fooled me into thinking it was meat. I was surprisingly good. I have eaten a lot of vegan burgers and this was the best by far. Nevertheless, they do go to great lengths to get this to taste like a burger and are getting pretty far from real food and closer to a bunch of chemicals. If I was going to eat these on a regular basis, I would want to check into how healthy it actually is and how much nutrition it actually has (and no those aren’t the same thing)… ;)
The points are mostly that beef production is intensive farming and requires a lot of calories (and water) in for a small return. Sure it’s tasty, but we’re chewing up the landscape to produce them. This is all before we hit the production problems encountered with concentration farming (feed lots) where the use of antibiotics is necessary, but driving evolution of highly resistant bacteria. And it’s way before what we’ve done (and are doing) to cattle to actually produce the meat (one example is most cows are culled at 3 years, but bovine spongiform encephalopathy doesn’t demonstrate the disease until 5 years, or look at dairy and the rate of hoof rot and then look at what’s causing the increased rates). And that’s before the human health issues that come along with the increase of red meat in our diets or the increased methane output from our modern farming methods.
But I expect “fake meat” to be added to the list of things that government is using to control us (like fluoride in the water) and come out of the whackosphere sometime next year.
On behalf of all cattle farmers here in Ireland, I condemn this as the work of the Devil and another part of the conspiracy to pollute our precious bodily fluids! Otherwise, carry on.
The Unpossible Burger is more cromulent than the Impossible Burger; it embiggens my soul.
sbradfor:
It’s definitely not healthy; it’s got about the same calorie count and calories from fat as beef, as I understand it, and the processing of the Impossible Burger, as I understand it, takes a lot of the nutritional value out (although some is then subsequently put back in). But the production is less environmentally detrimental than growing beef is, on a large scale. And anyway, I’m not eating a burger of any sort to be healthy.
Red Robin on Montgomery road in Cincinnati sells them. You are in Ohio if memory serves.
I found it had a kale like aftertaste. But it was good, I would eat it again.
I don’t eat land- or sky-meat so I’m looking forward to an Impossible burger someday soon. I have yet to run across them but my husband gave pretty much the same review as you. They’re good, not spectacular, but they could be someday. Glad you liked it!
Qdoba, a fast food Mexican chain, is also now serving Impossible. Haven’t tried it though.