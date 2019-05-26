Here’s a view I’m not sure I’ve shared with you before: a picture of Harris Creek, which more or less parallels the street I live on, from the bridge that goes over it. I took the picture as I was taking a walk yesterday (I pulled a leg muscle last week, so I’ve been walking outside at a moderate pace rather than running, until it gets better). Late May is a verdant time here in rural Ohio. Also there are fish and turtles and crawdads down there in the creek. It was a nice walk.
How’s your weekend?
9 thoughts on “The View From Harris Creek”
We have a marmot in our backyard, helping take care of the weeds. Good work, marmot!
I’d be having more fun if I weren’t sick.
You see more when you’re walking instead of running through life. With running you can cover more miles, but when you’re walking those miles, the health effect is the same but the satisfaction bigger.
Those Nebula Awards…sounds like a certain author might have been dancing up a storm? :) Spending the long weekend at Lake Tahoe in a little cabin with my wonderful Person. Had buffalo steak for dinner. Just came back a from a glorious morning hike in the forest, surrounded by falling snow and the amazing silence only a walk in snow-covered conifers can create. And the lake…wow, it’s pretty wonderful, too.
Weekend’s good so far. Friday I rode The W&OD out to Purcellville and back. 55 miles. Today was 35 to Leesburg and back. All the streams are high, but not flooding. Saw several turtles of different sorts on and near the trail, lots of bunnies, a couple snakes, and a deer.
Spending the weekend working at the hospital. Saved a life yesterday by questioning a report from a CT scan I helped with. Got a “good catch” from the radiologist. And then tomorrow is trying to catch up with yard work.
I hope Harris Creek and Robin Baker are both well. I’ve been re-reading “Android’s Dream”. For the fifth or sixth time.
Working full tilt to meet another deadline. Nice weather, so that helps.
What doesn’t help: today is election day over here in Belgium, and the results are not so nice…
The extreme right is winning in our part of the country, the traditional parties are losing heavily. Very disturbing. I fear the next five years will be ‘interesting’, as the Chinese proverb says.
Eating sour grapes. Literally. Some people taste fruit before they buy — our grocery store actually encourages that in moderation — but I don’t. And now I’m eating the fruit of my choice.