Smudge the Ninja Claims Another Victim

John Scalzi8 Comments

It was brutal. Brutal.

(Actually Smudge and Roxy, the shih-tzu in question here, are very good friends. But brutal interspecies carnage sounds so much more interesting than “and then they booped noses.”)

Hope your Memorial Day is going well.

8 thoughts on “Smudge the Ninja Claims Another Victim

  4. Turn the pic 90 degrees and you’ll see Smudge is actually, literally on the level. Everything else is tilted by a temporary local spacetime discontinuity.

  7. This is such a great cat photo… descending from the sky onto the unsuspecting pupper below. Cat’s having a great time, puppy not so much!

    Liked the Spidercat thang, also, too. Doing what Spidercat does…

