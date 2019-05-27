It was brutal. Brutal.
(Actually Smudge and Roxy, the shih-tzu in question here, are very good friends. But brutal interspecies carnage sounds so much more interesting than “and then they booped noses.”)
Hope your Memorial Day is going well.
8 thoughts on “Smudge the Ninja Claims Another Victim”
Spidercat, spidercat, friendly neighborhood spidercat.
Photographic evidence that cats are indeed exempt from gravity!
I proclaim this as Scalzi Cat Pic of the year thus far.
Trying hard to not bust a guy laughing here…
Turn the pic 90 degrees and you’ll see Smudge is actually, literally on the level. Everything else is tilted by a temporary local spacetime discontinuity.
“Bust a GUT laughing…”
Duh!
Smudge has a very magnetic personality!
This is such a great cat photo… descending from the sky onto the unsuspecting pupper below. Cat’s having a great time, puppy not so much!
Liked the Spidercat thang, also, too. Doing what Spidercat does…
Can totally hear David Attenborough narrating…