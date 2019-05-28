Agent to the Stars, Fuzzy Nation and The Android’s Dream: Now Out in Trade Paperback

Today’s the first time I’ve ever had three books out on the same day: Tor is re-releasing my stand-alone novels Agent to the Stars, Fuzzy Nation and The Android’s Dream in spiffy new trade paperback editions. These new editions come with spiffy new covers, which all share type treatment with Redshirts, my other stand-alone novel in Trade Paperback dress. There’s something to be said for consistency. And I like the new cover treatments, too, so there’s that.

These books are available in most bookstores, both in the real world (if they don’t have it in stock, you can special order) and online. If you’ve never picked up any of these books, now is a very fine time to do so.

Also, if you’re in the Denver area, I’ll be signing these and any other books you like at the Denver Pop Culture Con, Friday through Sunday. Come on down and see me! My panel and signing schedule is here. Don’t worry, I’ll remind you all about that again in a couple of days.