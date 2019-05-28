Good Morning, Moon

Here was the moon just before sunrise today. Not bad.
Also, and somewhat unrelated, some of you may have heard there were tornados in my area last night. There were, but none of them hit anywhere around me. I’m fine, the house is fine, the cats are fine. We’re good. Not everyone can say the same, unfortunately, both here and across the Midwest. Keep these folks in your thoughts today, please.
A few people at our church here in Iowa had their houses damaged by a tornado last week; fortunately no injuries. My wife and I spent a rather nervous hour sitting in an interior room watching radar maps and twitter pictures of the funnel cloud while sirens were blowing: it came within about three miles of us. The previous week we watched a rather spectacular thunderstorm through our living room windows.