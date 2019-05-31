Uncategorized New Books and ARCs, 5/31/19 May 31, 2019 John Scalzi5 Comments As May winds down and June begins, here’s a stack of new books and ARCs to help you greet the new month. Which of these would you like to welcome June with? Share in the comments! Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
5 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/31/19”
I sampled Usual Suspects- it’s on my but soon list.
Is ‘Reentry’ a sequel to ‘Retrograde’? Haven’t read either but they sound promising.
I don’t see any that I am interested in at this time. It would be nice to have another Agatha Christy type author.
I liked Callie Bates’ first book in this trilogy, but haven’t gotten around to reading the second one yet. And I’ve recently read something on Tor.com about the series by Laurie J. Marks. My interest was piqued, but there are 3 books in the series before Air Logic
A good and successful series is really appealing to me. I’m into authors with a good amount of output, if it’s good, well written fiction. I’m working on the Elizabeth Bear fantasy series right now.