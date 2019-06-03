And unusually, this view is from the day I’m leaving the hotel room, rather than checking into it. What can I say, I was busy the whole weekend in Denver. Better late than never. Denver Pop Culture Con was lovely as usual, and I got to see lots of friends, and an Amanda Palmer concert (and also, finally spent a little time with Amanda, because we’d never physically met despite having a number of dear acquaintances in common. She’s fab, in case you’re wondering).
Having now graced you with this vision of Denver, I’m leaving to go home. So long, Denver! I enjoyed you.
3 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 6/3/19: Denver”
Glad you had fun! I missed both your signings sadly :(
I was just wondering if you saw Amanda. That’s awesome.
Glad you enjoyed Peyton Manning, Colorado. (Mile hi and all that.)