View From a Hotel Window, 6/3/19: Denver

John Scalzi3 Comments

The Denver skyline, looking west.

And unusually, this view is from the day I’m leaving the hotel room, rather than checking into it. What can I say, I was busy the whole weekend in Denver. Better late than never. Denver Pop Culture Con was lovely as usual, and I got to see lots of friends, and an Amanda Palmer concert (and also, finally spent a little time with Amanda, because we’d never physically met despite having a number of dear acquaintances in common. She’s fab, in case you’re wondering).

Having now graced you with this vision of Denver, I’m leaving to go home. So long, Denver! I enjoyed you.

