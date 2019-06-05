A Thought About Writing About Your Marriage Online

Was reading elsewhere someone noting their opinion that when people are posting online about how great their marriage is, that marriage is probably in trouble in some way, in the manner of how our online presentation of ourselves is highly mediated and controllable, unlike our real lives, which are messy and not always great.
I’ve been online long enough to take as a given that the online versions of our lives are the edited versions. I have always been open to people who read me online that they’re getting a version of me tuned to the medium, and I don’t feel obliged to share everything that goes on in the day-to-day of my life. Certainly that can cross over to the aspirational (presenting our lives as better than they are) or defensive (presenting them as different to counter a growing reality). With that said, I think it’s also the case that we can be cynical about how people present their lives online, and why.
I frequently write about being married to Krissy and how lucky I feel that I get to be so. It’s not because our marriage is in trouble, otherwise it would have been in trouble for close to a quarter century now. It’s mostly because I just genuinely *like* my wife, as well as love her, and because I am aware of just how different (and almost certainly lesser) my life would be without her. I think it’s good to publicly acknowledge that and to appreciate her (as well as, of course, let her know privately, away from the rest of you).
I suppose what I’m saying here is that when people express love for each other online — whether it’s to a spouse, or a parent, or a child, or a friend — consider that it’s not fake, or an inverse relationship, or a harbinger of trouble for that relationship. It is possible for people to be sincere online. It’s not all fake relationship news. And if sometimes it *is* fake relationship news, it’s okay to hope that by presenting that aspirational picture, the people involved are putting up a signpost for where they want that relationship to go, and will find a way to get there.
Editorial note: I originally posted this on my private Facebook page and then ported it over here for archival purposes. I do that sometimes.
Why jinx an good thing if you don’t have to?
Thumbs up!
I never thought you were insincere in any way. It’s great for people to acknowledge how much the loved ones in their lives make them who they are. Self-made people don’t exist, unless they are Olympian gods
I agree completely. The way I see it, if I’m not writing or talking about how great I feel being married, then I’m probably not bringing it up in the first place.
I don’t totally disagree. However, it’s been my experience that when people post often and effusively about how GREAT their spouse/marriage is, it’s not uncommon for these posts to be a cover for real problems.
I like your idea of thinking of these posts as “aspirational.”
I thought you were writing about your online marriage…
Wishing you and Krissy many years of wedded bliss. One reason our household are fans of Old Man’s War is that the Perrys come across as real people who like being married. Which I think is more common than is portrayed in popular culture or in social media. Love and family can really be great things.
Not quite on topic – I LOVE Krissy’s necklace. Will she share where it’s from?
Perhaps it’s my age showing, but I tend to find that this is more the case when people are writing about their relationship (not just marriages) on social media as opposed to a more thoughtful and reflective medium like a blog. I’ve also observed that the stereotype of effusive expressions being indicative of problems tend to be more accurate when the participants are a) very young, 2) have only been in the relationship for a brief period or also) when their patterns of expressions suddenly change radically. I have no scientific data to back this up, but I suspect facebook does.
It isn’t hard to see that the two of you are happy. My wife and I have been happily married now for going on 27 years. Everyone should be so fortunate.