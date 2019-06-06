Uncategorized

Hey, Wanna See the Cover for The Last Emperox?

John Scalzi17 Comments

If you do, it’s over here at Tor.com.

As with the other covers in the series, it’s done by Sparth, and as with the other covers in the series, I kinda love it.

Also, I’m still writing it. It needs to be done soon. Sooooooooon. But I think you’ll like it.

17 thoughts on “Hey, Wanna See the Cover for The Last Emperox?

  1. Wait, wait….wait. You’re still writing it but they have the cover? Isn’t that a bit like putting the frosting on the cake while the cake is still in the oven….??

    It is a great cover!

  4. @Chris, IIRC our host has had cover reveals of both Interdependency titles before the mss were completed. The production timelines on cover art vs. text just work out that way sometimes.

  8. Nice cover! And I raise a glass of Coke Zero in solidarity on deadlines. I have two months to finish this book and I’m going to end up doing what you did with The Consuming Fire. I didn’t mean to do this, but the day job (and political situation) has kicked my butt over the last year, and I’m scrambling.

  11. No pressure ;-)…but anxiously waiting for it. (I had to make that comment…my age forced me to make it!

  12. Nice. Any chance of presenting the art work sans lettering, just to get an unobstructed view of Sparth’s work? Perhaps by juxtaposing the cover with the underlying art? Or not. Your call. Obviously.

  15. An amazing cover, for a very likely (judging by my past experience reading your books) amazing book!

  16. Nice cover!

    Speaking of Coke Zero, they’re trying/threatening to bring back New Coke! I hereby nominate John Scalzi to lead the campaign to halt that regressive liquid abomination in its tracks!

