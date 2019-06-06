Uncategorized

Spice and Smudge, 6/6/19

John Scalzi

Spice is in the foreground, looking back, while Smudge is in the distance, wandering toward the treeline.

Patrolling the yard, as they are wont to do. There is, after all, a lot of yard to patrol.

