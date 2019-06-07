Another Friday, another ample stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. Lots of good stuff here — what in this stack is catching your eye? Share in the comments!
16 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 6/7/19”
The Lesson by Caldwell Turnbull for sure. Terrifying!
Ooh, Ben Aaronovitch!
I second ccr’s motion. Aaronovitch is fun, though I’d rather read Stross. Tim Powers is always worth reading, too.
Very fond of Expiration Date — it holds together better than the insanely weird Last Call, or the slightly mundane Earthquake Weather, which form a loose trilogy.
David Morrell is always a must-read with me.
October Man.
I’ve enjoyed everything in the Rivers of London (Peter Grant) series so far. It’s all nonsense, of course, but definitely very enjoyable; also due to the excellent narration by Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.
I see this book has a different narrator, so that will take some effort getting my head around.
The Morrell and the Harris.
October Man I felt was better than some of the more recent Rivers of London books – this one is in Germany and has a different central character.
The 163* series I always get, but wouldn’t rate as award winning.
Adrian Tchaikovsky, Robert Buettner are on order.
Recursion by Blake Crouch is also on order but I can’t remember where the recommendation came from – it may have even been from an earlier John Scalzi New Books and ARCs.
Second the motion–Ben Aaronovitch!
Liaden Universe Constellation Vol 4. Looking forward to having these stories all in one place.
Nice stack
I have signed by the author copy number 2,078 of 2,500 copies and just now finished reading the novella The October Man by Ben Aaronovitch. Hey, Philip, the new narrator Tobia Winter does just fine. I too have read the entire series of the Rivers of London novels and just love the merging of magic with police procedurals. Great read this one. Surprised, John, you are just now getting a copy. I thought you got ARCs before the books came out.
I luvz me some Tim Powers, and I >>liked<< "Last Call", but that one about Los Alamos/Trinity, that one never achieved flight.
Love Tim Powers, like Ben AAronovitch pretty well, always enjoy Eric Flint’s 1632++ series, of course the heroes started out as UMWA members from upstate W VA. I grew up in UMWA country in the southern end of the state, but still~!~
Can’t get into the Liadem series, not sure why, took a swing at a couple of them, actually didn’t even finish any of them.
Recursion looks awesome. I just started reading it myself, and it’s great so far.
Tchaikovsky’s MADE THINGS sounds interesting and I just got Aaronovitch’s OCTOBER MAN a couple of days ago! I usually listen to the “Rivers of London” books, but didn’t care for the sample, so I’ll read this one; still, the next should return to the regular narrator, methinks, since it’ll be back to being a Peter Grant book.