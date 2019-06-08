In our front yard we have a very small garden in which we grow strawberries and oregano, and one of the things I really enjoy is for a few months out of the year being able just to step out of my house and have a fresh, tart strawberry whenever I want. The strawberries we grow tend to be small but pack a punch with flavor, enough so that it leads me to what I call the Scalzi Theory of Strawberries, which is:
All strawberries have the same amount of flavor, distributed across their overall volume.
So the very small strawberries I get from my yard and the monstrous fist-sized strawberries you buy at the store have the same overall amount of flavor, it’s just that in the small version it’s concentrated, and in the polyploidal version it’s diluted. That being the case, the small, potent strawberry is usually the way to go (at least, I think so).
I suspect that holds for other types of fruit as well, but it’s especially noticeable with strawberries.
So: In your experience, does my Theory of Strawberries hold up?
21 thoughts on “The Scalzi Theory of Strawberries”
IM(H)O all fruit (this is also valid for vegetables) is best left to ripen on the plant and be picked immediately prior to consumption, or picked up and consumed immediately after dropping from its parent.
Not a bad theory. Ripeness plays a part too.
I suspect that strawberries suffer from the same fate as tomatoes. Most supermarket tomatoes have been bred for getting ripe at the same time, being sturdy, and looking good in the store. The fact that they taste somewhat like a tomato is secondary.
I think they select for strawberry varietals that look good and stand up to shipment rather than those that taste good. Plus, they probably pick them green and gas them with ethylene to make them look ripe. I don’t know for sure. Tastes that way.
The strawberries in my hometown of Camarillo, CA are quite large and very flavorful. I’ve never had their equal.
I was a small-scale commercial grower of strawberries (and raspberries) for several years in Northern California (now 30 years ago). I can say that the one overriding quality that every customer (individuals and restaurants alike) wanted in strawberries was perfect appearance (red color, no hint of any softness or blemish). Unless you could get past the appearance first it did not matter how good the fruit tasted.
From my (the grower) perspective what mattered most (after salability) was anything that lowered production cost. Mostly this translated into lowering labor costs. And this is why almost exclusively the strawberries grown were what was then called June-bearers — meaning all the fruit on a plant came ripe at about the same time (which in much of the USA is June), so that only one harvest pass per plant. You then strung out the harvest season using a number of tricks: early starts of some under plastic, late starts of some by keeping covered with straw, several slightly different varieties that all came into fruit at differing times, and (in my case) by having growing plots at different elevations in the Sierra Nevadas from 2000 feet up to 6500 feet.
I also had a small orchard of apricot trees. One of the easiest fruits to grow if planted in the right spot (bloom early so north slopes best to avoid late frosts) as have almost no pests. But apricot fruit quality degrades significantly only a few days after picking. Stuff you see in supermarkets has only a small fraction of true taste of a really ripe apricot. But I found you could hardly give them away fully ripe, freshly picked because stores have conditioned most potential customers to reject any fruit that is soft as potentially spoiled.
Yes! My husband bought me some nationally available chocolate covered strawberries- they were huge and beautiful on the outside but the beauty was only skin deep. The inside revealed it was unripe and the sweetness came from a sugar syrup injection. (Even worse, the chocolate was waxy and too sweet.) Bigger is not better.
Of course, I still love the man. He is sweetness itself, like a perfect berry without all the seeds.
Note that those monstrous fist-sized ones are genetically modified—they are tetraploid—which gives them more size and less flavor.
But is the strawberry dead, or still alive?
I think your theory would only (maybe) apply to strawberries from the same plant. But maybe not. I’ll have to eat more strawberries to know for sure. But right now I’m busy testing my theory that cherries are the best fruit on the planet.
Until cantaloupes are ripe.
I’ll get to your theory eventually. Thank goodness for seasonal fruit.
Yes! When growing strawberries you’re supposed to water them when they’re flowering, to help the fruit to set, but then water far less once the fruit is formed — to ensure maximum flavour. In my experience (18 years with an allotment) this holds true for courgettes (zucchini) and cucumbers too.
Other soft fruits don’t seem to follow the same rule, which I assume is because they grow on bushes or canes and are better able to regulate their own water levels.
Makes sense. I’ve noticed the same thing with oranges.
In the blueberry packages we get the big blueberries are sweeter and more flavorful than the small ones.
I find flavour varies. It depends on the strawberry. Some are flavorful. Some taste like sawdust.
Side note: I had an awesome cider made from strawberries and basil.
After all that time you spent in Fresno, arguably the heart of our agricultural region, and you come up with this?
No, no, no.
Strawberries are not uniform in flavor, nor in size, nor are they uniform in pretty much anything else. They are mostly red, and mostly covered in seeds on the outside, but their flavor profile is all over the map. I’ve had huge sweet ones that tasted like they were dipped in sugar (technically they were), and tiny little ones as flavorless as a three day old piece of gum.
Don’t go to a store to buy strawberries, unless selling produce is their only job. Seriously, someone around you must do organic strawberries justice. Find them, and buy their berries by the bushel when their flavor peaks. Chop them and freeze them and have delicious strawberries year round.
But I think strawberry season has long passed. Usually they peak late April.
I grow a number of different strawberry varieties in planters on my front wall, and my favourites are always the fruits from the smaller variety plants, the bigger they are the less the taste
However, for juicing purposes (I make a lot of cordial), the bigger fruits give more juice of reasonable quality
Basically I’ve always thought exactly the same
But also, sorry, forgot, strawberries start degrading in quality and flavour immediately they’re picked
Shop bought fruits simply can’t be as nice as home grown, that’s the main reason I picked them to grow in my limited space
My theory is that the closer to home your strawberries were grown, the more flavorful. Local in-season berries are way better than berries picked a thousand miles away.
YMMV, but in San Diego I realized the way to turn small strawberries into large strawberries was to give them more water. With drip irrigation and following instructions I got these little berries more tart than sweet. Watering the hell out of them gave me nice, big juicy berries bursting with flavor. Much better than the supermarket stuff.
I looked at the picture of the strawberry and then the second picture of Athena, the one with the red tones. The colors, the way she is tilting her head and the lobe of the strawberry, all seemed perfectly synchronized such that I thought, if only for one brief moment. “My God! He turned his daughter into a strawberry!’ Than I thought “That’s stupid. He probably just used Photoshop.”
The really small wild ones have more flavor than the big domestic ones. The theory is correct.
So, should we call that a 1 Scalzi Unit of Flavor?
The people at the local farm where we get our strawberries have told us that many of the more flavorful varieties don’t travel well and so are seldom found in stores. Sounds like you may have one of those varieties. Our local berries are often large and flavorful, although not typically as big as the fist -sized ones you sometimes see in the grocery.
I think this is not only true, but kind of verifiably true? I’m pretty sure the flavor in strawberries is primarily in the skin, specifically the pips. If I’m remembering correctly, that means the bulk of the berry is mildly flavored, and the more there is of it, the less flavorant in each bit.
Purely anecdotally, supermarket strawberries tend to have white centers with no flavor at all, that I generally cut out. Locally-grown (our yard strawberries are too small to get anything from themselves) don’t have the white part. That may be a breed thing, though.