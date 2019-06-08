Uncategorized Two Somewhat Contrasting Views of Athena June 8, 2019 John Scalzi3 Comments Looking very serious, and then less so. Either way, she’s pretty great. It’s nice to have her home for the summer. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
3 thoughts on “Two Somewhat Contrasting Views of Athena”
Beautiful!
Have a great summer, Athena!
Welcome home Athena and have a great summer. Have some fun and relax.
Nothing better is to have your child come back from college to spend summer with you. Enjoy it!