Two Somewhat Contrasting Views of Athena

John Scalzi3 Comments

Athena in black and white, looking very serious.

Athena with a bit of a sardonic grin on her face.

Looking very serious, and then less so. Either way, she’s pretty great. It’s nice to have her home for the summer.

3 thoughts on “Two Somewhat Contrasting Views of Athena

  3. Nothing better is to have your child come back from college to spend summer with you. Enjoy it!

