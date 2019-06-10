Announcing A Very Scalzi Christmas, From Subterranean Press

Surprise! I have a short book of (mostly) Christmas stories coming out this year, each featuring art from Natalie Metzger. It’ll be out in November, and available in a signed, limited hardcover edition (perfect for holiday giving!), and also in eBook. And it features three new stories never before published anywhere.

Here’s the write-up from the Subterranean Press announcement:

Deck the halls with boughs of holly! ‘Tis the season… for Santa’s lawyer to talk about the legal status of the workshop elves, for Christmas to arrive in an unexpected month, and for the innkeeper at the nativity to spill the beans about what really went down on that one night in Bethlehem. It’s not just Christmas. It’s A Very Scalzi Christmas. New York Times bestselling and Hugo Award-winning author John Scalzi gift-wraps fifteen short takes on the holiday season—interviews with holiday notables, “informational” articles about TV specials and Christmas carols, short stories and poems, and even a couple of nods to Thanksgiving and New Year’s — and puts them all into a stocking stuffer-sized package that makes the perfect gift for friends, family, or yourself. With stories both funny and touching, A Very Scalzi Christmas also features three new stories exclusive to this collection: “Christmas in July,” “Jangle the Elf Grants Wishes” and “Resolutions For the New Year.” A wonderful collection for the most wonderful time of the year.

Here’s the pre-order page from Subterranean Press for the limited, signed edition. There will be only 1,500 of these, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. So it makes sense to pre-order if you want to be absolutely sure you get one of these very fine stocking stuffers.

I’m super happy with A Very Scalzi Christmas, and I think you’re really going to enjoy it — especially the stories that are exclusive to the collection. I also think you will enjoy Natalie’s illustrations, which are, in a word, delightful.

And, yes, it makes for a perfect gift.