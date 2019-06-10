Love Death + Robots Renewed for Season Two

And Oscar-nominated animation director Jennifer Yuh Nelson is coming on board as Supervising Director. All the details (that has been announced anyway) are in this Hollywood Reporter article.

Before you ask, I don’t have any other information that I can share about anything, so any question you ask beyond what’s in the article linked to above, I can’t answer, mostly because I don’t know. What I can say is well-expressed in the following gif:

(for those who can’t see the gif, it’s K-VRC from “Three Robots” saying, “Oh, man, this is so exciting!”)

Congratulations to everyone who worked on LD+R season one, and to everyone who might get to work on LD+R season two. This is nifty.