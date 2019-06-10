And Oscar-nominated animation director Jennifer Yuh Nelson is coming on board as Supervising Director. All the details (that has been announced anyway) are in this Hollywood Reporter article.
Before you ask, I don’t have any other information that I can share about anything, so any question you ask beyond what’s in the article linked to above, I can’t answer, mostly because I don’t know. What I can say is well-expressed in the following gif:
(for those who can’t see the gif, it’s K-VRC from “Three Robots” saying, “Oh, man, this is so exciting!”)
Congratulations to everyone who worked on LD+R season one, and to everyone who might get to work on LD+R season two. This is nifty.
4 thoughts on “Love Death + Robots Renewed for Season Two”
Congrats! More TV time means…I hope, more $ for assorted churros and for more trips to Europe. Not in that order! Again, congrats. You (and we) deserve it.
I really did enjoy the silliness of The Day the Yogurt Took Over, so i’m looking forward to any stories that might make it to the second season.
Is Ghost Brigades still in the pipeline at Netflix? Seems like it’s been a while since it was optioned.
Well how did I not know about this series? Binge watching has begun; I’ll be done by this time tomorrow. Any other non-written Scalzi material I should check out? I really want to see Redshirts, Old Man’s War universe, or any other work on the big or small screen! (Is there some blog or newsletter I could sign up for to find out such things?)