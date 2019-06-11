I agreed to do a 5k run with my friend later this year. I made clear to them that I couldn’t promise I wouldn’t vomit at, like, mile three, but they were undeterred. It’s a few months away so I have time to prepare, at least.
Honestly who am I and what have I done with me these days.
13 thoughts on “Today in “Things I’m Doing That I’ve Never Done Before””
5k ~= 3.1 miles, so you won’t be embarrassing yourself until the finish line…
I’ve started doing a yearly 5k in September. I’ve kicked my own ass each year, measuring that I’m improving.
Which is weird: I never did athletics when I was young. As soon as I turned 35, I started taking things more seriously.
It would be ideal if you remained somewhat soft and lumpy until the zombie apocalypse happens, that way there’s at least one more snack in the area before the horde catches up to me.
Given what you’ve been doing already, a 5k will be super easy I suspect. The adrenaline on race morning will kick in and you’ll do great. I try to do 3-4 of them a year at this point just to give me something to work towards.
The 5K, the gateway race. I’ll watch for you in the Boston Marathon 2024.
Watch out or you’ll be running a half marathon before you know it
Running 3 miles without stopping (or vomiting) was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. It’s a slipper slope, though… I’ve run two marathons (so far).
As long as you don’t push yourself too hard trying to meet a target time or trying to finish without walking you should be fine. With the few months to prepare you can probably be a good judge of what you can handle. This doesn’t mean you can’t push yourself to the point of vomiting at the finish line if that is the experience you want to go for.
If no one has suggested it to you yet, let me suggest the “couch to 5k” program. I used it to start running in my mid 40s and it worked well. Google will find several sites documenting it. There are also several apps for both android and iphone that will do the start stop timing for you.
It isn’t “easy”, learning curve is challenging but not manageable. Every step past the first few I thought, there is no way I can do more next week. But each next week I could do the next step, just felt once again there was no way I could do more. Until I was at the end running 5k.
If you puke at mile 3, you should be in sight of the finish line. That would be awkward. Puke at mile 3.2, but earn it. That’s ok. 3.1 miles really isn’t all that far.
Have you come across parkrun? – a 5k run (or walk) every Saturday morning, most usually at 9am. Great fun! And all the best :) .
On your marks, get set . . .
I hope you(2) surprise yourself(1) and have fun at it!
(Numbering per “What have I(2) done with me(1) these days”)