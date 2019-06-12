Uncategorized Today’s Collection of Flower Photos That Are Also Secretly Covers to Goth Albums June 12, 2019 John Scalzi6 Comments Threw you a curveball on that last one, didn’t I. Hey, goths can have color from time to time, they just have to be morose about it. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
6 thoughts on “Today’s Collection of Flower Photos That Are Also Secretly Covers to Goth Albums”
I really love that lily!
all excellent. that last one looks as if everything is made out of glass. (excellent.)
That last one is tailor-made for a Cocteau Twins album cover.
The album title of the third one is just BLEEDING, anyway.
Love it! Sooooo depressing!
Goths drop acid?