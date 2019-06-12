Uncategorized

Today’s Collection of Flower Photos That Are Also Secretly Covers to Goth Albums

John Scalzi6 Comments

Dark, gothy photo of a flower.

Dark, gothy photo of a tigerlilly.

VERY colorful photo of a rose.

Threw you a curveball on that last one, didn’t I. Hey, goths can have color from time to time, they just have to be morose about it.

6 thoughts on “Today’s Collection of Flower Photos That Are Also Secretly Covers to Goth Albums

  2. all excellent. that last one looks as if everything is made out of glass. (excellent.)

