Men, Women, House Cleaning

An essay in the Guardian, entitled “Want to be a male ally? Start by cleaning the house” and the discussion of the essay over on Metafilter has prompted me to have some thoughts about house cleaning and relationships. These are in no particular order:
1. Essays like this feel purpose-driven to make dudes establish their bona fides as good guys, i.e., “Well, I do work at home! I will now enumerate all the things I do around the house!” So let me buck this trend by saying Krissy definitely does more work around the house than I do and pretty much always has. I can and do do work around the house, but Krissy does it more frequently, and more thoroughly.
2. With that said, with regard to our particular situation, I wonder how much of it is rooted in gender and how much of it are other factors. For example, Krissy’s housecleaning industriousness appears to come from her father, who kept his own house in tip-top shape (as well as doing more than his share of cooking — he had a menudo recipe that could knock you on your ass). My own somewhat less assiduous housecleaning style is something of a family tradition on my side — all of us have, shall we say, a fairly high level for chaos. Athena, I should note, appears to take after me in this.
This is not to say gender expectations do not play a role. They do, and I’m not interested in trying to minimize that aspect of it. I’m just curious as to how those expectations are engaged in the overall mix of who we are as people and how that affects housework.
3. This discussion also led me back to think about how I kept my home clean before Krissy came on the scene. I did not, in fact, live in squalor when I was a bachelor; my apartment was reasonably sanitary. The answer to this as far as I can recall is that I kept everything minimal so that cleaning was really simple. For example, I think I may have had two plates, two bowls and two sets of cutlery, so a) cleaning up was never a problem, b) if I delayed cleaning up, I’d run out of things to eat food on. Likewise I would always have clean clothes (the one thing I absolutely demanded in apartment was a washer/dryer combo), but I’d pick the clean clothes out of the dryer and deposit the dirty ones directly into the washer. When the washer was full, time to do laundry.
I’m not a dirty person — I don’t wallow in filth — but it’s certainly the case I am a messy person, and I have a tendency to let mess accumulate. Which, again, was why my solution when living alone was to minimize the number of things I had that could create mess with. This worked fine when I was 24 and living alone. It’s a less viable solution now.
4. Krissy and I have lived together for more than a quarter century now and we have a pretty good understanding how to do things in the house. I do less housework, and when return when Krissy asks me to do something for her, regardless of what it is and when she asks it, I pretty much drop what I’m doing and do that task immediately — in part because I know that she’s letting me get off easy overall and therefore she deserves my attention and participation when she does ask for something.
This doesn’t mean I wait to be told to do simple things, like rinse off the plates when I’m done with them or take out the trash when it’s full. I mean, I’m not an animal. It does mean I understand the “price” of being allowed not to take the lead in house cleaning is making sure I am an absolutely reliable and uncomplaining support act. That seems, in the grand scheme of things, more than fair.
5. I do also have specific house cleaning tasks. I clean up all things that issue forth from any animals we might keep; I handle pests both arthropod and vertebrate; I’m generally the person who deals with taking the trash to the curb (which is no small task when the curb is a couple hundred yards away, especially in the dead of winter). There are other things, too, but you get the point. I do these things without complaint and generally without being told because these are long-standing tasks.
6. “But you shouldn’t have to be told to do anything; you should just do it.” Well, yes, and also, no. I agree as a 50-year-old man I should have some understanding of basic housekeeping and perform those tasks without being told, and indeed I do those things and have gotten better at it as time has gone on. But it’s also the case that there are things Krissy wants done that either I don’t know about or that I don’t see as being an issue — as noted before, I’m comfortable with a higher level of chaos than she is, and also, sometimes I’m just plain lazy. Sometimes I need to be told, and I appreciate when she tells me, so I can make her happy by doing those things.
This was a thing that Krissy had to spend a little time getting comfortable with — both to get over the idea that I should inherently know what she wanted in terms of housecleaning, and to be comfortable asking me to do those things. The good news for us was that was all settled a while back and now it’s a thing that works for us both. And yes, I did ask her: We had a nice long chat about this general topic before I sat down to write this piece (and then read it to her before I posted it).
7. What would I do if Krissy decided to stop doing housework? Would I step up and take of all the work myself? No, because I know her standard of housecleaning and I know my own, and there is, to put it mildly, a gap there. I would keep the house clean by having someone else do it. We already have someone come in every couple of weeks to do a deep clean of the house; I’d have them come in more often. And yes, I’m aware we’re fortunate that we have the option. Again, I wouldn’t let the house collapse into squalor between housekeeping visits — remember, messy, not dirty — but I would definitely outsource this particular task.
8. Along this line, as long as we’ve been together I’ve always made it clear to Krissy that I don’t ever expect her to do the housework; if she were to stop doing it, I would not attempt to take her to task for shirking her “duties.” To repeat, I am well aware how much of a break she’s cut me by doing the majority of the housework over the years, and also, it’s not her “duty,” outside of the general sense of “hey, if you make a mess, clean it up,” which applies to everyone. It would be disingenuous for me to say I’m not happy she decides to do it. I make sure to let her know, on a regular basis and in various ways, how much I appreciate what she does for me and our house. But it’s not her job, and I’m not her boss.
9. Which I think is to the point. Any dude who has the expectation that a woman should be taking care of the housekeeping, leaving him free to play video games or whatever, is doing it wrong. I think it’s fine if one partner is more inclined to do housework, but I think if and when that happens the other partner should consider themselves to be getting a gift, and be ready to compensate their partner for their time and effort, to be an aide for their partner when needed or wanted, and to make sure they are doing other things in the relationship that are comparable to the time and effort and care their partner is putting into house cleaning. Let’s not pretend this is always the case.
1. Again, I read this to Krissy before I posted it, to make sure I was not misrepresenting her, and otherwise accurately representing our particular household dynamic.
2. This is not meant to be read as a “this is how you do it” piece; this is how we do it in our household.
3. While I try to be a decent human, which also means being a decent person to women, I make no claims of allyship; it’s for others to decide whether they consider me an ally.
At the individual household level this makes sense (in fact, in econ grad school it was a game theory homework problem involving roommates instead of spouses), but when you look across all households and realize that usually it’s the woman who has been trained to want the house cleaner and the man who has been trained to be fine with squalor (and the woman is more likely to be judged for such)… it’s less good. (We have a post on this from almost a decade ago “cleanliness is next to cleanser in the dictionary”) And, of course, there’s that whole emotional labor piece about who has to remember and figure out to do crap (recommend “you should’ve asked” comic by english.emmaclit.com ) .
I am (female and) comfortable with clutter, but I am a rarity. And I’ve never had to worry about say, the CPS judging our housekeeping skills as a measure of whether or not we get to keep our kids. And we have a really nice financial cushion when someone drops the ball, so remembering all the time isn’t vitally important.
Seems reasonable to me, probably because that’s almost exactly what my wife and I do, and we’ve been married 32 years. I’ve never found it acceptable that my wife should shoulder the entire burden of housework by herself, since she has a full-time job, same as I do. Both my parents worked outside the home and that was pretty much the policy my mom made all of us follow.
I frequently have a second job, and when that’s the case, she (and now my daughter) pick up a commensurately larger portion of the housework. I will say that yard work, car maintenance, and home repair are almost entirely up to me — that gets counted as part of my “share,” if you will. I’ve been unemployed a couple of times and during that period I did *all* the housework. Kept me busy and kept things clean.
I’ve also got a firm policy of “everybody needs to know how to do everything, even if they don’t always do it.” I watched a lot of elderly relatives who were completely helpless after their spouses died, and I’m not going to have that happen to me or let it happen to my family. My daughter doesn’t have to mow the lawn, but she does have to know how the lawnmower works and how to use it. Same with cooking and laundry.
I think the reason I sometimes roll my eyes at these kinds of articles is that there is a presumption that there is only one way to do thing as a couple and that is to split EVERY task right down the middle. Without regard to inclination, interest, or capabilities.
Let me give a for instance. I put away the dishes from the dishwasher. The reason is that I am tall (6’2″) and have reasonably ape-long arms perfect for placing dishes onto a pile of other dishes, even if the pile is on the top shelf.
My wife is 5’0″ and she loads the dishwasher. Putting away the dishes takes less time and effort (and depending on what was on it, is somewhat to WAY less nasty) than loading just because rinsing a dish is not something that has to be done as you put it away. But she has a cow about how I load the dishwasher. I am not “efficient” enough. She is so efficient that she also saves power and water by being mystically unable to press ‘go’. That too is my job.
However, and this is the point, THIS IS WHAT WE’VE AGREED ON. There is no “right” or “wrong” way to do anything as a couple as long as neither partner feels taken advantage of. And people who feel a need to pull out a time study to divvy up all housework exactly equitably really ought to make sure they marry someone who feels the same way.
I and my wife, on the other hand, felt it was more important to agree on mayonnaise vs Miracle Whip (although I *did* compromise on….nuts…in Thanksgiving Stuffing…).
I am basically a neat person – I never got why it is easier to throw your dirty clothes on the floor rather than in the hamper. Also, for decades I worked at home while my wife was teaching. But that said, there are things I have always done, like the dishes and the laundry (my wife can barely find the laundry room).
I read the Guardian article. I also followed the link to the discussion, and read a biggish chunk of that. I clicked a NYT link within the Guardian article, to an opinion piece on the same topic. I read John’s post.
And I STILL don’t know how I feel about this. I have a part-time away-from-home job. My (male) partner works mostly from home, when not on the road.
He wants to help. And in many ways he IS helpful. Utterly reliable for some things. I will always find the dishwasher emptied and the dishes put away in the morning. I will always find the trash bins on the curb on the correct schedule. I almost never stumble over dirty clothing laying around anywhere. The toilet seat is always DOWN, bless him. If he spills, he attempts to wipe it up (not always terribly effectively). Mostly, if he uses stuff, he puts it away when he’s done using it. These are all good habits and I appreciate them.
When our dishwasher broke, he wanted to do dishes. I let him, until I kept finding dirty dishes put away in the cupboard- not because he hadn’t washed them, but because his notion of “washing” is: swish a dishmop over them once, hold them under running water, then drain and/or dry. Nowhere does “look to see if all the crusty bits are gone and scrub them away if they’re not” enter into his skill set. Nor even, “run your damp fingers around the surface to check for invisible crusty bits”.
He would stand by with the drying towel when I washed, after a shared meal. I’m not as bothered by still-partly-wet dishes being put away.
He has an endless tolerance for spattered toothpaste around the sink and on the bathroom mirror, and an unrinsed sink after teeth-brushing. My tolerance for that is less than his. Guess who cleans the sink, no matter who used it last?
My notion of “making the bed” involves removing pillows, pulling back blankets and coverlet, pulling sheets smooth and re-tucking them at corners if needed, then adding blankets and coverlet back, pulling them smooth and evenly hanging on both sides, then whacking pillows plump again, and laying them evenly at the top of the bed. His is “pull up all the covers more or less so they are smoothish.” Guess who makes the bed?
My notion of doing laundry involves reading care tags, separating loads accordingly, examining each dirty garment and pre-treating spots, and folding clean dry items in a consistent and space-minimizing way or hanging them up right out of the dryer. His is separating dark from light, doing one load of each on “permanent press”, tossing the loads in the dryer, unloading the dryer into a basket, carrying the basket (eventually) to the bureau and/or closet, and putting each item in its appropriate drawer in a semi-folded state. Guess who does the laundry?
He simply doesn’t see the need for the level of detail I apply. I do. I do it to make ME happy.
Do I wish he’d get in the habit of dampening a paper towel and wiping down the sink and counter after he brushes his teeth? Well, yeah, that’d be nice. Maybe I’ll ask him. But on the whole, I love him the way he is, I’m delighted to live with him even if his notions of acceptable completion of household chores aren’t mine and I therefore end up doing them.
And this is partly facilitated by the fact that he has never once questioned my allocation of funds to a helper who comes in weekly to do floor mopping and hoovering and dusting, even though the process of having someone come in to do those things is inimical to him. He quietly packs up his iPad and parks himself in a coffeeshop while the helper is there, without a murmur of complaint. And when I was not gainfully employed for a while, he had no problem at all with the charge on the exchequer even though I could, theoretically, have done it all myself.
We’re reasonably happy.
Am I oppressed?
I dunno.
At one point early in our marriage, Tina and I realized that each of our ideas of 50% didn’t match up with reality or visibility. So we decided to split the work 75/75. Each of us try to do 75% and it kind of ends up near 50%.
We also learned what matters to the other person. I made the bed every morning for six months before I found out that Tina does not care whether the bed is made.
These are good points. I’m a strong proponent of finding an arrangement that suits each individual couple. (Others have pointed out some of the built-in problems that have to be dealt with in that process, such as, if things are dirty women are the ones who are heavily socialized to feel guilty and responsible to deal with it, and so on.)
I was bothered by these following parts because these are things your particular wife is *already doing for you willingly–but for you, it’s part of a bargain: “I do less housework, and when return when Krissy asks me to do something for her, regardless of what it is and when she asks it, I pretty much drop what I’m doing and do that task immediately — in part because I know that she’s letting me get off easy overall and therefore she deserves my attention and participation when she does ask for something. [She deserves that regardless, right?]
“… I understand the “price” of being allowed not to take the lead in house cleaning is making sure I am an absolutely reliable and uncomplaining support act.” [If she no longer takes the lead in housecleaning, you will no longer be reliable and uncomplaining about housework you do?]
As you say, the two of you have found a balance that works for you. It comes across here as though she does what she does willingly and freely, while your participation is contingent upon–and done only in exchange for–what she already does.
It’s an issue at my house, so I’m sensitive to it, as a rational response. I’m glad you’ve found a system that works for both of you and with which you’re both happy and contented. That’s key.
I love it when you write about this kind of stuff! My husband and I have a similar dynamic and it was put to the test this year when I broke my leg (BADLY) in March. I was in a cast AND a boot, both legs out of commission, and he had to do a lot of everything without my insistence or supervision. He did a great job holding down the fort, keeping the house clean enough, and getting our kids situated too. I firmly believe that both people can PAY ATTENTION in a relationship, whether it be men or women or other. And that sure, some people are better at some tasks than others, but we can all help out.
I think societal expectations lead to a certain default. In the early years of our marriage, I had to point out to my husband that I was doing all the housework and that I didn’t like it one bit. Because he doesn’t like working alone, we split tasks down the middle. Dishes: I rinse, he loads the dishwasher. When we unload the dishwasher, I hand him dishes, he puts them in the cupboard. We work together and I don’t want to kill him because he’s sitting on his butt while I’m working.
That being said, I feel guilty that I’m not cooking dinner. I feel guilty that my house isn’t spotless. I feel judged that I’m not a “good housekeeper.” I realize that my friends aren’t judging me because they are wonderful people. That doesn’t stop the phantom “them” of societal expectation from haunting me.
Some reasons I live alone: I never have to clean up anyone else’s mess, and, if I don’t mind living in a pit for a week or so, nobody calls me on it. When I get a bug up my butt and decide to Clean An Entire Room All At Once No Matter What Else Is Going On, nobody calls me on that either. (I’ve been married twice. Turns out I’m really bad at it.)
My main objection is when it’s called “helping with the housework”, which implies it’s the wife’s job and the husband is being nice to assist. In my view, it should be “sharing the housework” and whatever way of sharing is agreeable to both parties is fine – the key being that both husband and wife are happy with the division of labor. And if one partner isn’t willing to do certain chores, they don’t get veto power over paying someone to do them if that’s what the other partner prefers.
You guys are quite unusual in that you already have a housecleaner. That changes things a great deal; changes the baseline.
Everyone is different and I’m glad you have a system that works for you.
One issue I think is important to take into consideration in couples with mismatched desires for neatness, is that external influences and culture still do apply. Society judges women more harshly for a messy home. In this case society is represented by visitors to a house. When a straight couple lives in a messy house together, visitors to a messy house will almost always negatively judge the woman for that messiness and not the man.
This means that even in a scenario where the woman and man both have an equal level of comfort for messiness, the woman will be judged by outsiders. It’s a “cost” of living in a messy household for the woman but not the man. And so in scenarios like the one described, it is important to also recognize whether the woman’s higher desire for cleanliness is at least in part because she has a higher cost of messiness.
You may read this and say “people shouldn’t care what visitors think” and “visitors should mind their own business” and “it doesn’t matter why someone wants the house cleaner, if that works for them then it works for them.” And I completely agree!!! Honestly, I’m not critiquing Scalzi or anyone in the comments who have a similar working arrangement.
But even ignoring others people’s judgement can itself take some effort, so there’s still a non-zero cost there. All I’m saying is that even in a perfectly balanced household that works well for both parties in a male/female relationship, I think it’s important to recognize that there are still unfair societal influences that impact the level of cleanliness desire and responsibility.
I always feel called out by the types of essays like the one in the Guardian, even though obviously I’m not the target. But for me, and I think for a lot of women with disabilities or mental illness or executive function issues, hearing about how much of a problem it is, for most women, that men don’t do their fair share of the housework and men have low standards of cleanliness just makes me feel like I’m failing as a woman. Like, I’m more like the lazy / sexist male example than the self-sacrificing, undervalued female example. So what does that make me?
I guess I don’t want to criticize people who are interrogating how sexism affects our lives; that’s important. But I wish there was a way to make these feminist interrogations more inclusive of women who are atypical or underrepresented, especially along the lines of disability or poverty. Frankly, I don’t know anybody living under the poverty line with a clean house. There are a lot of reasons for that– harder to repair or replace cleaning supplies when they run out, physically exhausted at the end of a workday that’s physically laborious (like retail, food service, caregiving, etc), financial stress contributes to anxiety, which makes it harder to prioritize chores and do things that involve emotional energy, and just the fact that it’s very easy for a small space to get messy quickly because there’s nowhere to put extra stuff (i.e. dirty clothes before laundry day, garbage before you have the chance to throw it out, random crap / gifts / books you have no shelf space for but haven’t gotten around to donating yet).
And if you’re a man people cut you slack, and heck, maybe you cut the women in your life slack too! But women don’t give other women a pass on this stuff. Rich women criticize poor women, able-bodied women criticize disabled women, white women criticize black women. So, to me, the whole “women do more than their fair share of the household labor” feels very White Feminism. I mean, maybe it’s not? Maybe this is just as serious an issue for women who aren’t me but are struggling with disability and poverty? But maybe not. I dunno.
I’ll echo others in saying that I am glad you and Krissy have worked out an arrangement that works for you.
It is not that easy for everyone.
When housemates, partners, spouses or whatever have differing standards for things like tidiness, cleanliness, laundry, yardwork or whatever, all too often, the person with less rigorous standards slips into a default setting of obliviousness. They coast along and simply do not see how much less they do than the other person/people in the arrangement. And when the person with higher standards for orderliness is acculturated from infancy not to rock the boat and not to ask for help, as is the case for many women who grew up in the mid-20th century, well, things can become toxic in a hurry. Even between people who genuinely love each other.
I think that the real key is awareness. You allude to that in saying “it’s fine if one partner is more inclined to do housework, but I think if and when that happens the other partner should consider themselves to be getting a gift.” True, but the thing is that in order for a person to consider themselves to be getting a gift, they must first be aware that the gift even exists. If a household member literally does not see or recognize that another person is carrying a greater burden of the household chores, then they will never see or recognize that they are receiving a gift by not having to do those chores.
You and more so uleaguehub touch on a subject which back in the days really had an impact on me: My dad told my mom if she would like things a certain way, they’d be her responsibilty. So basically if my mom wants things to be clean she needs to be the one cleaning them. He is a lawyer, by the way…
I found (and still find) this utterly mean. But it also made me aware of unfair assumptions about woman’s responsibilities at a very early age.
Nowadays though I have the problem that my own need for cleanliness is much smaller than my girlfriend’s. Also I’m quite near-sighted but don’t wear my glasses at home (my eyes hurt at the end of the day). But whenever I do put them on I can see all these crumbs, fluff and so on.
I try to compensate with doing quite a lot of other things around the house, e.g. laundry (which incidentally I like doing), but still there is some disparity, for which I feel quite guilty. We came up with a rough plan of alternating cleaning weekly, which works somewhat…
But one thing should be clear, and has been noted before: It’s not like there is a natural order that women have to do the housework!
I want to add though: if there are different needs in cleanliness with partners, the one with a higher tolerance ought to step up and do more than he/she feels necessary. That’s basic decency.