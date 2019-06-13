Uncategorized

Sunset, 6/13/19

John Scalzi4 Comments

It was gray and rainy all day, so the fact there’s a sunset to see at all is a minor miracle. And it was a good one.

4 thoughts on “Sunset, 6/13/19

  4. That is a beautiful sunset.It is incredible that you can watch the sunset every day of your life, and never see the same one twice.Its one of the good things in life.

