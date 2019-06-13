Uncategorized Sunset, 6/13/19 June 13, 2019 John Scalzi4 Comments It was gray and rainy all day, so the fact there’s a sunset to see at all is a minor miracle. And it was a good one. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
4 thoughts on “Sunset, 6/13/19”
Both of these pictures show a unique view of the sunset.
Thanks for another great shot of Mother Nature exploring her palette!
A story telling amazing capture
That is a beautiful sunset.It is incredible that you can watch the sunset every day of your life, and never see the same one twice.Its one of the good things in life.