Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 6/14/19

John Scalzi3 Comments

Gaze upon it, if you will: The latest stack of new books and ARCs to arrive at the Scalzi Compound. Do you see anything here that intrigues you? Share your thoughts in the comments!

3 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 6/14/19

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

