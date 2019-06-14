Gaze upon it, if you will: The latest stack of new books and ARCs to arrive at the Scalzi Compound. Do you see anything here that intrigues you? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Gaze upon it, if you will: The latest stack of new books and ARCs to arrive at the Scalzi Compound. Do you see anything here that intrigues you? Share your thoughts in the comments!
3 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 6/14/19”
Oh yes, new Abercrombie, day one hardback!
Or TPB if that’s the way it wants to be.
Have been anxiously awaiting Wanderers since Mr. Wendig started talking about it on his blog ages ago!