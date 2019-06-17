Fun fact: As of today, Krissy and I have been married for 24 years. Also fun fact: Every day I get to be married to Krissy is a good one. Many of those days are great! And some of them are genuinely spectacular.
I hope you have a very good John and Krissy Got Married day as well.
24 Years
