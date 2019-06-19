On the Move (Again)

Here’s a view I see a lot these days: The interior of Dayton’s airport, before I’m off again to elsewhere. Today it’s to Washington DC, where I’m doing an event with Sarah Gailey tonight at Loyalty Bookstore (come see us!), and then attend the ALA conference this weekend. Then I’ll be back home literally for a few hours to do laundry and nap before I’m off to Los Angeles to pitch things for several days. I’m home two days for the rest of June. I have done this to myself.

This isn’t a bad thing, mind you (well, all the travel is not great for the environment, which is why I bought carbon offsets the other day to offset my air travel this year, with margin to cover other aspects of travel, including the cruise I went on in March), but it is a reminder that so much of my life these days involves… not being at home. It’s been this way for a while, but this year feels especially ramped up. This is a year where I don’t have a novel out and no book tours scheduled, and I’m still traveling more than ever. I think the travel is worth it, both for business and personal reasons. It’s still a lot.

And off I go.