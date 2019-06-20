It feels very Washington-ish, if you know what I mean, although I would not hold it against you if you did not. I’ll be here for several days for the American Library Association conference. But today is a free day! Which I am, uh, spending in my hotel room, trying to catch up on some writing. Writers, man. Always scribble, scribble, scribble.
9 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 6/20/19: Washington, DC”
Waves from nearby office building.
Go to the Air and Space Museum. Cool place to hang out. Actually, the whole Smithsonian is a cool place.
So sorry I am not going to ALA this year. Have sent a couple of staff members and one is planning on attending your Sunday panel event.
What is that classical looking building?
But where’s the swamp?
Good as any place to scribble LOL.
today is your rest enjoy yourself writers and reading
I always enjoy these hotel pics, but I will admit it is weird to immediately recognize the place and know that I am working in a building a few blocks away. :-)
On the slim chance you’d like to do something different, my sailing club has a free “Thursday Evening Social Sail” where we take out whoever shows up for free 20 to 30 minute sails on the Potomac, plus potluck food (sorry, can’t promise any burritos!). Show up anytime from 6pm till sunset. See https://www.scow.org/socialize. Was hoping to make your event last night, but sadly, work got in the way. (assuming it doesn’t get rained out, but at the moment it looks cautiously optimistic)