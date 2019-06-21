For the longest day of the year (here in the northern hemisphere, anyway), one of the highest stacks of new books and ARCs we’ve had for the year to date! What here in this super-sized stack would be what you’d want to read late into evening? Share in the comments!
8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCS, 6/21/19”
Oh! I’ve been waiting for Protect the Prince since the minute I finished Kill the Queen! Preordered it and can’t wait.
If that’s a new Turtledove and not one of the series I never got into, I am interested.
Torn between not wanting to read a Minecraft book and wanting to read a Mur Lafferty book. She can probably make it interesting to read even for non-players.
As an occasional Minecraft player and Mur Lafferty fan, I’m definitely going to watch it for that one.
The D&D books struck me as a bit outside what we usually see in these stacks.
I’m interested in The Twisted Ones, but, based on comments on Twitter, I don’t think I’d want to read it late into the evening.
A new Dave Duncan book is always welcome
I am intrigued by the Neil Clarke-edited anthology
I would gleefully read T. Kingfisher’s The Twisted Ones late into the night and then probably be unable to sleep until morning light and be wrecked the next day. Worth it.
Merlin Redux by Dave Duncan looks interesting. I really liked his A Man of His Word series.
Jennifer Estep’s Protect the Prince and T. Kingfisher’s The Twisted Ones. Have both preordered.