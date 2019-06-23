Uncategorized

Krissy and Me, June, 2019

John Scalzi4 Comments

I post lots of photos of Krissy but somewhat fewer of the two of us together, mostly because I’m the one holding the camera and I usually don’t think to do the selfie thing. This time I did. This is us this last weekend in Washington DC. She’s gorgeous. I’m smug. This is the story of our lives.

4 thoughts on “Krissy and Me, June, 2019

  3. Inspirational! Best wishes!

    (::sotto voce:: — dood, you married up. >;^) )
    (edit: drat, etsuhemp beat me to it.)

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.