I post lots of photos of Krissy but somewhat fewer of the two of us together, mostly because I’m the one holding the camera and I usually don’t think to do the selfie thing. This time I did. This is us this last weekend in Washington DC. She’s gorgeous. I’m smug. This is the story of our lives.
4 thoughts on “Krissy and Me, June, 2019”
You both look so in love. :) It’s a beautiful photo.
#MarryUp
Inspirational! Best wishes!
(::sotto voce:: — dood, you married up. >;^) )
(edit: drat, etsuhemp beat me to it.)
I don’t think you look smug. You look happy (and rightfully so).