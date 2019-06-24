The New Laptop, 2019 Edition

It turns out as much as I love my PixelBook — and I do — when it comes to writing long-form documents while travel, Google Docs still chokes on large files, and both the Web and Android app versions of Word are really really bad for my particular writing workflow (it’s because they’re terrible). Plus while I generally like the Android app versions of things like Photoshop, it’s also nice to have the full-featured versions when I’m on the road. What I’m saying is that I’ve talked myself into buying a new Windows laptop, and this is it: A Dell XPS 13, the recently-refreshed 2019 edition.
My very early take (as in, I’ve had it less than a day) is that a) it’s tiny as hell and also pretty, which I like, b) it’s very powerful for size and profile, c) the keyboard is nice and clicky, and the screen is kind of ridiculous (it’s 4k, which is hella overkill on a 13-inch screen) and d) Windows is still a bit of a pain in the ass and if I didn’t really just need the full-sized Word in order to write I would happily never use it again on a laptop. One of the reasons I love my PixelBook is that on an OS level it just works for laptops and doesn’t leave me waiting for anything. If Google Docs would just stop choking on any file over 15k words, I’d never look back.
(Incidentally, this is not your cue to tell me about your favorite alternate word processor and/or suggest I go over to a Mac or Linux or whatever. I use the tools I use because those are the tools that work for me, folks. Just be glad that I don’t have, like, WordStar 3.1 as my favorite word processing tool, like George RR Martin does. Say what you will about Microsoft Word, at least it is readily available.)
This is the second Dell laptop I’ve owned; the first was the XPS 12 2-in-1, which I got about five years ago. It had a tablet mode which one activated literally by flipping the screen around, which was a neat bit of engineering but ultimately not especially practical; I only ended up doing that a couple of times. There’s an XPS 13 2-in-1 as well, but in general I’ve found that turning one’s laptop into a tablet is generally better in theory than in execution — my PixelBook is also a 2-in-1 and I use the tablet mode rarely if at all. I don’t think I’ll miss flipping this one around. And if I need to flip around my laptop, well, I still have my PixelBook.
I should also note that this doesn’t mean that I’ve entirely abandoned my PixelBook, which again I love and consider probably the best single laptop I’ve ever had. It’s going to find use during the times where I’m not actively working on a novel, and also around the house when I’m just casually looking at things online (which is, uhhhhh, a lot). But this Dell is my new workhorse for when I travel, which is, these days a lot. I expect a lot of the next novel will be written on it. And probably the one after that. And possibly the one after that, too.
16 thoughts on “The New Laptop, 2019 Edition”
I’m curious about what issues you’re having with Google Docs. Do you mean you can’t load files over 15,000 words or that it is slow or something else?
The reason I ask is because I use Google Docs a lot myself and have run into several issues and I’m curious to see if they are the same as the ones I’ve seen or something different. I will say that it has gotten much better over the years but still has a ways to go.
“this is not your cue to tell me about your favorite alternate word processor and/or suggest I go over to a Mac or Linux or whatever”
B-, bu-, but John……..!! We could help you, we really could! Nah – fair point we will leave you alone (this time!)
Agree re. Windows. At this point the main thing keeping me on Windows is, believe it or not, Backblaze. They have Linux support as well, but it’s priced differently.
It frustrates me how Windows 7 was, by almost any metric, the best consumer version of Windows ever, and it was followed by an ill-fated attempt to put Windows Mobile (or whatever this iteration was called) around the neck of Regular Windows like a friggin’ albatross.
Hey! ‘Whatever’ gets the next book in my grubby little hands!!!!!!!
“[T]his is not your cue to tell me about your favorite alternate word processor and/or suggest I go over to a Mac or Linux or whatever”
There used to be a time when, as a fully cult-ivated Mac user, I’d have had to fight back the urge to extol all the wonders of the shiny Apple laptops. But Apple’s laptops are pretty disappointing these days. If you have a good clicky keyboard—yeah, none of the laptops from Cupertino are going to be much competition if you want to use your laptop to actually, y’know, type things.
Enjoy!
I’m curious how much RAM your PixelBook has and if that was the limiting factor. Does the ~15k word doc choke on literally every device you try and access it from? Or just the PixelBook?
I have a Lenovo laptop and one nice thing about it is that you can use tablet mode without flipping it around. In particular, it means that I can always move easily between typing and touching the screen while filling out a form or the like, which has come in handy at times. This wasn’t a consideration when I chose the laptop, but it’s proven a nice feature.
I love a clicky keyboard as well – heck, I still miss the Selectric style keyboard from my old IBM AT back in the day. That keyboard had some serious click to it! Good tactile feedback is, I think, critical to any touch typist and something that most laptops are sorely in need of more of.
Nice, that one is at the top on my list if my current laptop should ever die. The XPS line. has been 🤘🏿 solid for a few years now
Whoops, auto emoji replacement kicked in there. Meant to say “rock solid” of course. Also, we’d *never* suggest the current MacBooks to a writer!
Yes, yes, but I have to tell you about this wonderful laptop you should have gotten instead! It’s by Dell, and it’s their 13 inch screen in the XPS line. That’s the one you really should have gotten!
I have a touch screen HP laptop, though no tablet mode. I don’t use the touch screen all that much, but it definitely makes playing Mahjong easier. As for word processors, whatever makes sense for you is what you should use. My favorite has always been Word Perfect, even though I use Word for anything I have to share or convert or import or export. WP is apparently still available to purchase, which surprised me. My version is decades old, but for certain functions (like labels) it just works so much easier.
My son just got a paid internship (he’s a HS senior) to work at Dell next year during his senior year. So thanks!!! For all the things. :)
Is the keyboard wide enough for you to type for long periods in comfort? My personal bugbear is keyboards where they’re so compact, you either need the shoulders of a 7 year old, or run the risk of rsi from cranking your wrists at an angle all the time. When laptops went widescreen, i found it made using them for actual typing much easier as they had a full size keyboard (although they were v heavy).
The kind of convertible laptop with a 360 degree hinge for the screen doesn’t work well for hand-holding the system as a tablet. It’s just too heavy to hold for any length of time. For that, you want a system with a detachable keyboard, like the Microsoft Surface Pro.
A convertible with the 360 degree hinge does work well in a couple of other scenarios. First, it works pretty well for an artist who will put it on a flat surface like a desk and use the touch screen as a drawing surface. (For that, you want one with a screen with stylus support, such as the 2-in-1 version of the XPS.) The other is using it in tent mode for displaying information to a group of people – at a meeting or as a small display at a table at a conference.
What happened to the old laptop? Five years isn’t stone-age. Wheels were invented. Gutenberg lived.