Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window: Hollywood, 6/24/19

John Scalzi3 Comments

Dog park!

Weirdly enough, the last time I was at this hotel, I was given this room. It’s the John Scalzi Memorial Room now, I suppose.

Here I am back in LA through very early Friday morning. And once again here for meetings and pitches and what have you. Exciting times, indeed. And who knows, maybe I’ll even write in the book!

3 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window: Hollywood, 6/24/19

  3. Wishing you a productive and satisfying time regardless of what your specific activities are – though I can’t deny that I hope the novel gets a bit of your time while you’re there. I am really looking forward to this one. I can be patient, though, I promise.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.