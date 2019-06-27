On Being Denounced, Again (Again)

Yesterday I came across a recent fanzine with a rather emphatic editorial about (and against) me, and my influence on the Hugo Awards and on science fiction and fantasy fandom in general. I posted a link to it on Twitter, and the editorial — and I — became the subject of much comment online. I was busy most of the day yesterday with business meetings and (because I’m in LA) driving to business meetings, so I didn’t have much to say about it. But I have a bit of time this morning to talk about some of the topics it brings up, so let me touch on a few of them.
1. First and most obviously, the author of the piece is perfectly within the bounds to have the opinion she has, even if she’s being mean to me, and even if I think the thesis of her argument and the general procedure of it is largely incorrect. I can take it, and I will remind people never to be an asshole on my behalf to anyone else, please, and thank you.
2. As it happens, I don’t regret winning the Fan Writer Hugo, not in the slightest, because I earned it fair and square, I love it was given to me by other fans, and it’s incredibly important to me as a member of the science fiction community. Nor do I think I broke that particular Hugo, in no small part because since I won it, no person has won it twice, and as such the award reflects a wide diversity of thought and expression in the science fiction community. I can’t take credit for that, of course, but I do like that it happened.
3. The Fan Writer Hugo, like the Hugos generally, are voted on by fans, or at least the subset of fans who have memberships at Worldcon; if this Hugo broke when I won it, it’s because the fans themselves decided it needed some breaking, and resetting. I was the beneficiary rather than the cause of that. We’ve seen over the years that the Hugo-voting fandom is notably resistant to people trying to game the awards for their own personal benefit, and this was true both before and after my Fan Writer win. I’m not sure why I would be an exception to that general principle; I’m not that special.
4. Likewise, as much as I would like to take credit for “breaking” the Hugos in general, inasmuch as that would mean I could say I was responsible for the Hugos of NK Jemisin, Cixin Liu, Ann Leckie, Kameron Hurley, Sarah Gailey, Mary Robinette Kowal, and apparently every other Hugo winner over the last decade or so — arguably one of the best decades in science fiction and fantasy — I’m deeply sad to say I cannot. One, the Hugos are not broken in the least, as even the most cursorial glance at the writers and works who have won the award in the last few years will tell you. Two, as others have cogently pointed out, placing the praise and/or blame on my shoulders erases the efforts of those who have more actively done the work, in the literature and in the fandom, to change the face of science fiction and fantasy.
5. What can I take credit (or blame) for, with regard to the Hugos? In what is no doubt a recurring theme in my professional life: For being in the right place in the right time. I came into the science fiction genre and fandom at a point when blogs and personal sites were blowing up in terms of attention and influence, and on my blog (hello!) I did in an amateur manner what I had done professionally for years: Wrote my opinion on things and wrote it on a very regular basis, and in an at least semi-engaging manner. This allowed me to make a bigger impact in the genre than many debut authors have done historically, even before my first book was published. These things made a difference for the award consideration of both my professional work (Old Man’s War being nominated for the Hugo out of the gate; me being nominated for and winning the Campbell) and for my fannish work (i.e., writing about the world of SF, among many other topics, here). I’m a good writer; I’m also lucky.
(And also, while we’re at it, I benefited from being straight from Central Casting for what many people would imagine a science fiction writer being, circa the turn of the century: A somewhat nerdy white dude with loud opinions and just enough personal charm not to be immediately punched in the face by others. I think there’s more to me than that, I should say, and I do try to use at least some of my luck and good fortune to benefit others. But I’m not ignorant that the Lowest Difficulty Setting worked for me then, and still does now.)
6. So why, over the last decade plus change, have certain people focused on me as the agent of change (and not necessarily a good one) with regard to the Hugos? After all, this latest editorial is not the first jeremiad about me on the subject; people will recall I was a frequent example from the Puppy Camp of Everything That Was Wrong in Science Fiction and Proof the Hugos Were Corrupt, etc.
Here are some of the reasons:
a) professional/personal dislike and/or jealousy;
b) unhappiness with inevitable change with fandom and the science fiction and fantasy community and genre generally and the need to find a single cause to blame it on;
c) ignorance (willful or otherwise) of the labor of other people (many of them not straight and/or white and/or male) to change the tenor of the SF/F community (and as a consequence, its awards);
d) a general lack of understanding that the SF/F community is a complex system and like most complex systems a single input or actor, in this case me, does not usually precipitate a wide system change on its own;
e) my privileged position in the community makes me an easy and acceptable target/strawman/scapegoat — no one’s exactly punching down when they go for me.
7. Speaking personally it’s weird — in a way that ranges from amusing to a little unsettling — to be cast as a radical agent in the house of contemporary science fiction and fantasy. Folks, I am, bluntly, as mainstream as science fiction gets: I’m a white dude writing largely conventional science fiction stories aimed directly for the middle of the market. It’s my whole remit, and the reason I have that silly long contract with Tor; implicit in that thing is the idea that I write books they can sell by the palletload. I think I write pretty good mainstream science fiction, mind you; I’m not going to have false modesty about that. I do what I do as well as anyone does it. But mainstream it is.
Likewise, as a mostly genial, mostly nerdy, mostly trying-to-be-decent person, I’m pretty much right in the middle of the SFF fandom bell curve. I certainly do have flaws, which I try to work on. But generally there’s not much about me that doesn’t suggest I would be a reasonably good fit into fandom and in science fiction and fantasy generally. Now, I admit that I’m looking from the inside; maybe I’m missing things, and I’m sure someone will tell me if I am. But as in other aspects of my life, I think how I present in science fiction and fantasy can pretty much be defined as “somewhat self-aware petit bourgeois.” I’m okay with this. I do think it makes me a poor example of disruption and radicalism, which is perhaps why people who see me as such sometimes appear to be confused about what my worst crimes actually are.
8. I get that science fiction and fantasy, and the community that grew around it, are changing, and that’s uncomfortable for some of the people whose self-identity is wrapped up in both of these things. I understand that I came around at a time when some of those changes started and kind of made a splash when I arrived, and that maybe it’s easy to confuse those splashes with the currents that were changing the genre. So I get that some folks will think of me as an agent of those changes, and some folks will blame me for them.
And, I don’t know. If it makes that change easier, or at least gives them someone they can point a finger at, then, fine. Point away. But on my end, I think I have an idea of my actual importance and influence in the community and the genre (and in its awards). It’s not zero, which is nice for me. But it’s not anywhere as much as I’m sometimes credited with. And I would just as soon that the work of others be acknowledged and credited appropriately.
Also: Change happens. In science fiction and fantasy, I think the change we’re having is a good — the field is better because it’s more inclusive and open to a wider experience and expression of what it means to love the genre and to be a fan. I’ve been in fandom now for sixteen years (since Torcon in 2003, which was my first science fiction convention, and where I met the first of the writers and fans that I now call friends), and even in those sixteen years those changes have been significant, and to my mind mostly positive. My personal expression of fandom is to be excited about what, and who, comes next, in the genre, in the community, and up on the stage, accepting Hugos.
43 thoughts on “On Being Denounced, Again (Again)”
Notes:
1. Reminder that you should not just trash the author of the original essay; please address the points of the essay and refrain from attempting to use the author as a punching bag. I’ll appreciate it.
2. Also to make it clear, other than noting the author of the essay and the Puppies both like to complain about me, I am making no other connection between the two.
3. Don’t use this thread to re-hash That Puppy Incident in a general sense; stick with the relatively narrow discussion presented in the essay, please.
4. Both essays, by the way? Fan writing.
Well said.
I’m happy if you just carry on doing what you have been doing. I like what you’ve done.
Equating “fans” with “fandom,” as the author does, is so off-putting. There’s a substantial proportion of the sf audience who haven’t been (and won’t be) made welcome by a substantial proportion of traditional sf fandom (and a substantial proportion of older sf writers of the predictable hue and gender. It’s frankly not good for sf as a genre to be exclusionary in the way that a lot (though not all) of sf fandom has been. More power to fan masses and less to the secret masters of fandom, I say.
Wonderful post. I think this one’s my favorite, and I couldn’t say exactly why. I’m happy and relieved for you that you, knowing who you are, don’t take other people’s explications of themselves as descriptions of you. (I could probably shoehorn “you” into that sentence a few more times.) Thanks for your writing and your presence online. I’ve enjoyed and benefited from both and appreciate having you around.
Asynchronous communication is useful for airing grievances but rarely beneficial in resolving them. That said, I think your point 8 really gets at the heart of the argument: Correlation is not causation. You came around when change was happening. The author doesn’t like the change, so she’s blaming you for it. C’est la guerre.
Note: The PDF you linked to is not copy-pastable. This one, from File770, is. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LnCD5QhszBGxQTcPXzNIoJfOWikyvO_W/view I find it handy to be able to quote the text I’m arguing with.
This part of the essay seems to me to raise the crux issue.
“The fandom whose name is busily disappearing, drowned out by those who say “my fandom” to mean their favorite TV show – not even the fans thereof, or love of same, but the show itself – and those who think that being a skiffy fan it isn’t materially different from collecting stamps or watching the game on telly with a few mates.”
The whole essay, of course, is about the true fandom, but in this one the devil shows his foot. Rejoicing with your friends about the new (say) Supernatural episode isn’t *fandom*. Stanning Aziraphale isn’t fandom. Creating vids isn’t fandom. Talking about racial inclusion in the genre isn’t fandom. Fandom has to be performed in the way it has been performed for generations, or it isn’t fandom at all. In the aged circles I travel in, saying “My fandom is Evangelion” says “This is the corpus about which I’m obsessing, discussing with friends, consuming transformative media”. It doesn’t say “I only care about this show, not about discussing it.”
It seems to me that this essay isn’t just Kids These Days. It’s that if you aren’t writing zines or attending conventions, you aren’t/can’t be in fandom. And of course the Fandom Is A Way Of Life vs Fandom Is Just A Goddamn Hobby debate is eternal.
I will say, that the framing of “You collect beer coasters, I write fic” has been very useful to mainstreaming fandom. People have weird obsessive interests, and our particular weird obsessive interest has been mainstream for (at least) a couple of decades. Science fiction readers/watchers haven’t been oppressed nerds for years and years. We don’t need to band together against an unforgiving world; we are the unforgiving (wow, are we!) world.
I found your blog a couple of years after I had read Old Man’s War. For some reason I hadn’t tired to locate authors online till a couple of years after I read it. Which is an amazing oversight on my part since I’ve spent the majority of my life working on technology to connect people to the Internet.
To me your biggest influence has been introducing me to authors that I might not have found otherwise. Some of those authors I really enjoy. Some weren’t my thing. Either way I appreciate the introduction to interesting people who happen to be writers.
I have always found it odd that the somehow the world selected John Scalzi to be the evil person causing change. There are many authors who are much farther to the left than you are. There are some pushing for changes that do worry me. Which is probably good, like you I benefit from playing on the easiest setting of life.
Please keep enjoying your life. I hope that enjoyment continues to result in new books from you.
Thank you for using ‘jeremiad’.
I am rereading for the third time Old Man’s War and it is timeless and just as fun as the first time I read it. I tell you as you know that some writers may be sore for their lack of ability to muster anyone to read their books in the first place but your fans love to read your works over and again because your books ring true.
Oh come on! Everyone knows you’re the brain trust behind the Illuminati.
@Eric: I’m waiting for “rodomontade”.
So many questions, like: If the author didn’t care about the Hugos, why did they feel compelled to mention them 45 times in four page rant? Also, is there an official name for the legions of Scalzi groupies? Scalizians? Whatevers?
Some Perspective:
– John Fan Writing. OK.
– John Fan Dancing. Not OK.
That’s why Hugo Rules exist.
Pedro:
I’ll be DJing a dance at the Worldcon this year, you know.
I have been a fan of one for many years. Occasionally I have managed to get other people to read Scalzi. I don’t go to conventions. The one time I got to see Scalzi in Georgia, I did not interact with others. I drank my beer, listen, bought my books, got them signed, and left for home. In my world I am the most perfect fan. :-D
I have three thoughts about her essay:
1. She needs to go away and have a long lie down;
2. She needs to reflect upon the fact that she is not, never was and never will be a gatekeeper of Fandom;
3. She needs to retake her logic courses, because as previously noted, correlation is not causation. Magical thinking is not a good look for her.
I have been a voracious reader of SFF since 1977. I’ve also never attended a Con, done any FANAC or even met other fans apart from a small group of Pratchett fans local to me who used to gather for what we called “mini-meets” in coffee shops way back in ancient history about 13 years ago because I’m a broken person who does very poorly in large groups of people. Yet I can still call myself a Fan, because Fandom is inclusive, not exclusive. She does not speak for me.
I enjoy your books and your blogging because your style works for me. If it doesn’t work for her, that’s her problem, not your fault.
Well, now I’m officially lost about what the hell “fan” means and what “fandom” is.
Until recently, I would certainly have described my self as a “fan” of Our Gracious Host’s work, and a “fan” of the larger SF/F genre in a general way. With more fervent fan-ish appreciation of specific segments and even sub-segments of the genre. (Not usually fond of elves and magic, can be lured in by most milspec if it’s not written by grimly serious fascists, love “what ifs” about near-future tech, esp. biotech, and so on).
Being somewhat aware of that, and sort of inclined to also appreciate various essays, blogs, articles, etc. about the genre and its various expressions, happy to binge on various video productions within the genre and proudly possessed of encyclopedic memories for minutiae in connection with particular favorites, as well as pleased to hang out and discuss said favorites with like-minded others, I would until today have said that I was part of “fandom” as well. Apparently, I’m not.
Help me out here, fellow Whatever-ites. What ARE the entrance requirements for “True Fandom” that is being maliciously wrecked by Forces of Evil?
Is there a minimum number of “cons” that must be attended? A certain qualifying specification for cosplay apparel in one’s closet? Money spent on themed gear? Passionate late-night arguments with or about Key Icons in the genre engaged in?
I’m deeply, deeply sorry if my mild but consistent appreciation and my ongoing expressions of liking and encouragement for All The Wrong People/Things are part of the Tidal Wave of Destruction of True Fandom that is harshing the mellow of the Far More Worthy Fanbeings than myself. Abject apologies!
Nah, not really.
Keep writing, John. Ditto all the other authors I like. I’ll keep consuming your works.
’nuff?
Can I still at least be a “fan”?
Too gate-keeper-ish for my taste. One can certainly take issue with what an award ceremony uses for their definition. But at some point you either accept that a member-defined group gets to define collectively what it is or you become the person saying “this is not for you, go away.” If there’s anything that ought to define fandom it should be “you think this is awesome too? Come on in!” It’s massively failed at that many times in the past and often because of bigotry, but if that’s not the larger goal then I don’t know why anyone would want to be a part of fandom.
Madame Hardy, I choked on the very same passage. Seemed to me the author has a very parochial view of what fandom constitutes, along with a blind dismissal of stamp collecting and sports viewing. Does she really think that Stamp Collecting cannot be A Way Of Life the way fandom is? That sports fandom can’t be? I’m related to a lot more ride-or-die Carolina fans than SFF fans.
The internet is a strange place. Until I clicked on that link, I’d never heard of that magazine, and after reading all five pages of that essay, I found it difficult to make heads or tails of anything beyond the fact that its author is mad. As someone who really enjoys your books but doesn’t know much about the subculture surrounding authors or Hugos (aside from noting the nominations and winners for my books-to-read list), I gotta say, this essay might as well have been written in a foreign language.
So, like, whatever. I enjoy your books. Thank you for writing.
Wow, there is so much barely coherent bile in that ‘zine. At not just directed this way nut also aimed at Randall Munroe, Jim C. Hines (“Scalzi’s little pal”) and more.
Who is Ulrika O’Brien? I’ve never heard of her.
Your books contain what I loved best about sci-fi from folks like Heinlein and Herbert, without the pain. When I read your books, I get great adventures and innovative world building, without also getting misogyny and/or homophobia, etc.
I can trust your books not to make me feel demeaned or less than as a person. Perhaps it doesn’t feel as radical for you because you wouldn’t be running into those painful spurs over your lifetime as a reader. From my perspective, though, it’s a pretty amazing change.
More juicy quotes:
“way (Scalzi marks his entry into fandom to a Detroit convention in 2005), to having a Hugo for fanac in three years, is incredible. Literally.”
and this:
“Some woman called Galen Dara won Best Fan Artist, a fact she cares so little about that she doesn’t even mention her Hugo in the awards list that she does have …”
and this:
“and then mounting a blog-based campaign to circumvent the spiritof the award by recruiting a bunch of fan-cultural outsiders who never previously nominated or voted in that category to do so –
does that sound at all like a familiar pattern?”
So. Kids These Days. There is one true fandom culture, and apparently most of the people I know as fans aren’t in it. And I’m in my seventh decade.
BTW, John: Whatever/Wordpress is behaving oddly for me. I can make one comment authorizing via Twitter, and then for the next comment WordPress says I’m anonymous and have to provide an email address. (I am old enough that I reflexively type E-mail.) I’m having to log out and log in in an incognito window. I turned my adblocker off, just in case.
Ulrika Who?
Whatever. Just keep writing.
This made me laugh out loud, “A somewhat nerdy white dude with loud opinions and just enough personal charm not to be immediately punched in the face by others.” To be fair you have about twice the charm you need to not get punched.
Seriously, What you truly excel at is being engaging. You do it with the blog, with your tweets, and with your novels. It’s actually a pretty amazing gift, but I think it also leads to your criticism because it’s very intangible. Someone can have worked harder and even some how have objectively better writing, but if they don’t connect with the reader no one cares. I imagine it’s really frustrating to see you effortlessly connecting with readers (even the ones you piss off) because it is a lot harder to learn how to do that. I also know that it’s not as effortless as you make it look.
A rule I’ve had throughout my multidecade, very casual fandom: anybody that unironically complains about “smof” (as the author does) desperately want to be acknowledged as one.
Oh dear. I know the author of that editorial personally, and I’ve often had major disagreements with her. I have also been an active member of the elitist sub-group of fandom which she represents, and on behalf of it I wish to apologize for the attitudes she expresses.
I do bear some resentment when new fans come in and tell old-timers how WE should change our behavior and established customs to suit THEM, but this is different. We don’t own the Hugos, we never have, and by the standards she’s using, the Best Fan Writer Hugo was broken in 1968, so don’t worry about it.
I may need a lie down. I didn’t understand the essay/rant. What really was the point? Is it possible that someone can write a work of sci-fi and still be a fan of other genre’s or writers? That seems logical to me. Therefore it would be possible for John (or Stephen King, Marcedes Lackey, et. al) to be both authors and fans. I am sure I missed a large very important aspect of the essay, maybe a nap or alcohol will help.
Now I just want to see someone with art skills (I have none) draw John as a heavily armored, gatekeeping SJW.
Maybe it’t time to create a new Hugo category: “Best Fan Feud”
::runs away::
I’m so old (and Californiaish) that I attended one or two meetings of the Elves, Gnomes, Leprechauns and Little People’s Chowder and Marching Society (I might have that wrong: I didn’t become a regular) in Berkeley back when UC was essentially free. I’ve been reading the stuff since before most of you were born. So here’s my Fannish Gatekeeping: If you call yourself a fan, you’re a fan. If you do fannish things, you should be eligible for appreciation of them. If John “Crowley” Scalzi is the Antichrist, maybe we’ll be OK after all.
When I was active in fandom in the late 70s there was a handy term “faan” to describe those that believed Fandom Is A Way Of Life (FIAWOL) as opposed to those who held that Fandom Is Just A Goddamn Hobby (FIJAGH)–although I may have screwed that one up. At any rate, this disconnect is nothing new and, no offense, but Scalzi didn’t make it happen. Someone should be wailing about how the Internet destroyed APAs, but that would require explain what an APA is. And why or why doesn’t anyone do 4-color mimeographed fanzines anymore? Once the real ancient faans shuffle off, podcasters will be able to complain about all the new technology destroying the Internet.
@cavyherd, I would totally register to vote for that one. But there are so many venues to choose from! Is the best feud that Twitter thread, or that fail-fandom-anon thread, or ….
The essay in question is very retro, as in the fannish debates in the fifties and sixties about why the larger world/market didn’t appreciate the importance of science fiction. Except then it was all white boys. I have been reading and appreciating science fiction since I was a little tyke, and that attitude–recognize our worth but don’t mess with our world!–put me off what I will call formal fandom forever. And now it has done so again without my even dipping into today’s fanzines.
For what it’s worth, you’re one of those writers whose books I only came to know about AFTER loving their essays or Twitter feed, so the whole premise of the essay seems really misplaced to me.
Fireworks for the 4th! How fun!
I’ve only really thought of myself as being in Fandom (sub: SF/F) since the early 70s, but I’ve seen enough of these explosions of self-righteous venom to be briefly amused by them. I think they end up being little pops of color in the stream of SF history.
Thank you for ALL your writing, John. You manage to always sound fresh and interesting, even when revisiting the same subjects again & again – as a good journalist should.
Also, TIL: rodomontade = rant.
One of my favorite Stephen King quotes, from Christine – “Don’t let the shitters get you down.” Another fan-favorite author who has seemed to do, looking back, okay.
It is in the nature of every subculture or field of interest that isn’t actually dying out (“So here I am, raging at the dying of the light”), that old timers will “increasingly find a bunch of total strangers” filling the ranks. C’est la vie.
Great pic of Seville Railway Station.
But what’s an ‘Ammosexual’?
Some writers are a cut above the rest of us. I am a beginner compared to others. I believe what you have to say is forthright, and I respect your writing abilities. I haven’t read much of what you have written, but you clearly have talent to draw people your way. I respect the amount of followers, because yours are way out of sight compared to those I have noticed. So keep writing. Say what you mean, and don’t look back. A straight line is the shortest distance between two points. This is a Geometry verse I learned, and never forgot. Surely this applies to writing as well.
“I’m not that special” … thanks for that laugh! ;-)
It is exactly because you are a white, straight, mainstream, “petit-bourgeois” dude that your self-awareness and openess to difference is dangerous – who knows, it could be contagious…
I don’t really agree with the substance of O’Brien’s article, and I could have done without the vitriolic tone, which felt hyperbolic and distracting.
But I will say that I respect what is clearly a well-considered view. To my mind, the most damning indictment of the Sad Puppies wasn’t really their politics, or even their rhetoric: it was that so many of them didn’t appear to have actually thought their own positions through.