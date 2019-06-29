Hey Scalzi, Who Would You Vote For as the Democratic Candidate If You Had To Vote Right Now?

Well, since you asked:
1. Kamala Harris: Because she’s hella smart, pretty savvy and because I think her background and daily practice in politics shows she’s not scared of anyone, least of all the Republicans. I also suspect that she would put together a very fine cabinet of equally smart and savvy people and be the best chance to reverse the four years of stupidity and cupidity we’ve endured to this point. Is she perfect? Lol, no, and I suspect people will be more than happy to expound on this in the comments. But I don’t need perfect at this point, and additionally I think she’s smart enough to know where she’s not smart enough, and will collect people to her to compensate. Also, she’s not old as fuck, and her personal baggage seems dealable. Plus she’d shred Trump in the presidential debates like he was a chicken straight out of the crock pot. Yeah, I’d watch that.
2. Elizabeth Warren: Has a plan for literally everything and is also generally fearless, and she loosens the bowels of the very very rich, which I think is what we need right now. Bluntly, for me at this point it’s almost a tie between her and Harris; I would be fine with either and I think either would put the GOP in a panic, and in Warren’s case they would run in circles screaming “Socialism! Socialism!” like they were on fire, which would amuse me. I’m not in love with Warren’s age as she would be entering the office, but in this case I don’t see it as a dealbreaker, and it’s not as if she’s the most ancient of the Democratic candidates anyway. Would also shred Trump in debates, who would be reduced to muttering “Pocahontas” at her like a warding spell.
3. Joe Biden: I mean, honestly, meh? He’s too old and he’s too old in his thinking and every time he opens his mouth some unforced error comes out of it. But this is 2019 and compared to the current occupant he’s a goddamn statesman. He’ll remind less engaged voters of the halcyon days of the Obama administration, when we had a president who wasn’t an active trash fire 24/7, and I think there’s some validity in the idea that Biden could get the votes of at least some of the dudes who voted for Trump in the last election because they were either overtly or latently sexist as shit and tried to hide it by being concerned about Clinton’s email rather than admitting their problem was that she had a vagina and had been demonized by the GOP for over two decades running. There might be some on the left who will stay home if Biden wins the nomination, but, really, fuck them if they decide four more years of Trump’s incompetent, hateful authoritarianism is better than a Democratic candidate who isn’t perfectly aligned with their personal agenda. Fuck them right in the fucking ear.
4. Cory Booker: Smart, seems capable, centrist-ish, I think is probably more likely than anyone else in the current field to be find himself considered for the VP position, and I think he would take it, especially from Biden, who at 76 might not finish his term anyway, and so on. Would be a perfectly cromulent president. Also I’m one degree of separation from him as one of my best friends is reasonably close to him, so the chance I would somehow manage to cadge an invite to the White House in a Booker administration is ever-so-slightly higher than it might be otherwise, so all other things being equal, this adds like 1% to my overall total for likely voting for him.
5. Kirsten Gillibrand: Sure, why not.
6. Amy Klobuchar: Okay, fine.
7. Julian Castro: No major objection; another “In it for the VP slot” candidate, in my opinion.
8. Beto O’Rourke: Run for Senate again, Beto. Otherwise, yeah, all right.
9. Pete Buttigieg: Good with soundbites, light on actual experience, proof gay people can be as resolutely and blandly centrist as any straight person you might name, and if it came to it, sure, I’ll vote for him.
10. Jay Inslee: I think Inslee is running either to be Secretary of Energy or Interior and/or some major policy advisor on the environment and clean energy, so good for him. On the extraordinarily small chance he becomes the candidate, I’d vote for him.
11. John Hickenlooper: Fun fact: I referred to him in one of the Old Man’s War books; look it up. Not exactly enthusiastic about him, but can’t think of much that would incline me against him, either, so: Yes, fine.
12. Bill de Blasio: Not really setting me aflame and I suspect he needs to focus more on his current job than his next one, which won’t be President anyway, but he’s not a flaming racist shithole like the current president, and if these are our choices, de Blasio it is.
13. Bernie Sanders: Jesus, I’m sick of this dude, who is not actually a Democrat anyway, is older than fuck, and who has the most querulously peevish supporters who generally make me tired the moment they open their demanding and entitled mouths. I’m happy that Sanders 2020: The Rebernening seems at this point likely to be swamped by the backwash of the Warren campaign, but I want to be absolutely clear that if the final choice is Sanders vs. Trump, I’ll press the button for Sanders so hard the plastic shell of the button might crack beneath my fingertip.
14. Andrew Yang: All right, if I must, although I suspect “must” won’t be an operative condition here.
15 (tie). John Delany, Tim Ryan, Steve Bullock, Michael Bennet, Eric Salwell, Seth Moulton, Wayne Messam, Joe Sestak, Mike Gravel: I mean, whatever, dudes, it’s nice you have a hobby this summer, and if a targeted and highly specific virus incapacitated every single other candidate above you, then I guess I’d vote for you over Trump. But really, now. Go home. Just, go home.
24. Tulsi Gabbard: Not as smart on foreign policy as she wants everyone to think she is, wants people to forget that she was anti-LGBT most of her life and is Russia’s favorite Democratic candidate, so that’s great. I’d vote for her over Trump, but think what it would mean if these were our choices.
25. Marianne Williamson: Awww, hell no. If we get here, I’ve already moved to Canada. I have the points!
And that’s where I am at the moment with these folks.
44 thoughts on “Hey Scalzi, Who Would You Vote For as the Democratic Candidate If You Had To Vote Right Now?”
Notes:
1. This is a political discussion so the Mallet is out. Please behave yourselves and be decent to other commenters.
2. If you are a Trump supporter and swing by to offer a largely contentless “hur hur Trump 2020!” cheerleading post, it’ll get deleted. Run along, this isn’t the place for that.
3. If you’re a Sanders supporter enraged that I don’t hold your favored candidate in higher esteem, a) noted, and I don’t care, b) if you offer a largely contentless “hur hur, Bernie 2020!” cheerleading post, it’ll get deleted.
4. If you’re posing as a centrist wringing their hands that none of the candidates above can be elected, well, okay, but could you not? “Centrist” wringing of hands that the Democratic candidate can’t win elections is kind of a tired trope, and please note that in the last seven elections, the GOP candidate won more actual citizen votes only once, relying on the Electoral College and/or the Supreme Court to secure elections the other two times, while the Democratic candidates both won the larger number of votes and the Electoral College. Democrats are perfectly capable of winning the White House.
5. If you’re here to plump for a third-party candidate, meh, as long as it’s on topic, fine, but let’s not pretend they’re going to win or act in any manner other than as a spoiler.
6. Reminder that I am not a Democrat (I register as unaffiliated, which cuts down on my junk mail), so any attempts to say some variation of “What all you Democrats fail to understand…” will make you look silly.
7. Also, if you come here with disinformation about the candidates, I’ll delete the comment. If you do it more than once, you’re off the thread. Check your information before posting (or, if you know it’s wrong but plan to post it anyway, don’t).
8. Additional thoughts when they come to me.
I agree with your top two but Biden and Bernie are not on my list at all.
With you on the top 3 but would reverse 1 & 2. This is less about the candidate and more about geography. Like it or not 2020 will be decided by how OH, MI, PA, FL and to a lesser extent WI and VA go in the electoral college. Warren, as a nor’easter, has a better chance with more of those states (as does Biden) than Harris who will be seen (rightly or wrongly) as a “California liberal.”
Your assessment of Bernie made me cackle out loud. Yes, to everything here.
One data point: Booker has already said he’s not going to accept the VP nomination from a man, because he tbinks the ticket should be gender-inclusive, and I’m willing to believe him.
Ron Hogan:
We’ll see.
I’d flip 1 and 2, I do think Harris will have to reckon with her history as a prosecutor. Put Castro over Booker and drop Biden out of the top 10.
Gabbard? Hoo boy, I’d have a hard time voting for her, but if the option is Trump or someone marginally better than Trump? sure.
I count it as a win that Yang made it onto your list. 😉
He has a thorough and thoughtful understanding of the obstacles confronting the country and the world, along with evidence-based proposals to overcome them.
His website has concise but detailed descriptions of more than 100 policy positions, each with defined goals and statements about what he would do as president toward achieving them.
If he doesn’t make it to the White House, let’s make sure whoever does has proposals that are as wide-ranging and even half as well-articulated as these.
Plus – of course all of us Democrats will vote for him if he becomes the nominee, but he also attracts Trump voters – remember, they will be voting too, whether we like it or not!
What is supremely fucked up is how bad a candidate I am willing to vote for if I think s/he can beat Trump Alternatively, I guess there’s always a big hot cuppa hemlock.
I ask myself: “Who is tough enough to handle Putin and His Ilk?” and I answer myself: Harris.
Listed alpha within tiers.
Tier 1: Harris/Warren
Tier 2: Booker/Buttigieg/Castro/Gillibrand/Klobacher
Tier 3: Most of the rest, minus Williamson and Gabbard. I have some standards and like you, have enough points for the Canucks to take me in.
Tier 4: A flaming PortAPotty
I love your top two choices and feel the same.
Biden would be…lower down the list for me.
I love your Bernie rant as well.
Gawd, I sure hope neither Biden or Sanders is the nominee, because I think either would lose to Trump despite current polling showing them ahead. Of course I’d vote for either one. Your 4,5, and 6 would give me no trouble at all. I agree with you on all the rest, including 24 and 25. I don’t think Canada would be safe, though.
Biden and Sanders are my last choices because, hey, we’ve already got an old white guy in the White House so replace him with another one? Ok, yeah, either of them is better than the Trumpenfuhrer.
I’ve already sent Warren some cash, well, credit card info. Harris is a strong number 2.
(I’ve been a landed immigrant in Canada in the past, and would probably qualify on points again.)
Mostly agree with this list. I might switch Harris and Warren (and definitely would if Warren were 4 or 5 years younger). I would like Biden except that he is definitely too old at this point so he drops below Booker for me. An odd side note, the only bumper sticker for any of the Democratic candidates I’ve seen so far was for Andrew Yang which is not what I would have guessed.
My current list would be:
1. Warren
2. Harris
3. Inslee
4. Klobuchar
5. Whoever Else
6. Gabbard
7. Williamson
I agree with 1 & 2. I would put Booker and Castro ahead of Biden. I’m glad to see Bernie way down your list. I would vote for pretty much anyone over Trump but if we got down to Williamson I would concur that fleeing the country is the best choice.
I’m thoroughly annoyed with Marianne Williamson because she had a quote that I basically imprinted on in college and decided was like, my life motto the way only an extremely dramatic college student can. And now she’s had to go and be a disappointing human being who thinks magical thinking is as good as vaccines and all she had to do was just not. Which I mean, she lives her life for her and not for me and this is why I don’t get tattoos that reference living people, but gosh.
There are several candidates I’m genuinely excited about, but there’s basically no one in the running (including Williamson, fml) I wouldn’t vote for over 45, even if in some cases I’d have to swallow back bile and brush my teeth afterwards. In a pairwise comparison, anyone in the dem primary is less of an asshole than 45 (and less of a thief, and less of a rapist, and less of an international criminal). This is the field we get when the bar to clear is “more qualified for the office than a bowl of rotten cabbage covered in black mold.”
I’m just hoping either of your first two picks make it far enough into the primaries for me to actually vote for them over your #3 pick.
If all else fails there’s always the write in option of the SMoD/Sentient Yogurt 2020 option.
I don’t get a vote, being a dang furrner from that socialistic hellhole to your north, but I’m predicting a Harris-Buttigieg combo. And I remind skeptics that, as early as July 2015, I predicted Trump would win the GOP nomination and that he had a good chance of winning the election.
I too would swap Warren and Harris. The rest of the stuff is bang on, especially the Bernie stuff. One thing I would offer, is that a lot (not all) of the Bernie or busters were amplified by, or even straight up Russian Trolls. I engaged with a specific one for most of the 2016 campaign. The unfortunate thing is that Bernie will probably be the troll-bait of choice this year too.
Speaking as somebody who is not allowed to vote in any US election, but in the country often enough to have a Washington Post subscription, I’m still amazed by the fact that somebody like Elisabeth Warren, who would be a moderate social democrat in Europe, is considered „socialist“. Seriously, your political spectrum needs a left wing. (Mixed metaphors, I know.) It also needs a complete overhaul to come within waving distance of being a modern Western country. At some point you’ll have to stop being proud of being the best democracy of the 18th century and admit that your constitution was a good start, but by now is hopelessly outdated.
That being said: I’d probably have a slightly different order of preference, but then again I’d vote for a bucket of sick over DT, if I were allowed to vote.
I think even more important than the geographic draw of a candidate is someone who will bring out the younger voters (admittedly, at my age of 67, “younger” is a relative term)–the ones who enthusiastically voted for Obama, and then stayed home for Trump vs. Clinton.
As much as I’d rather see the next president be younger than I am, Warren does bring out the younger segment, and her campaigning recently has been excellent.
Harris took great strides forward during the debate.
I’ve been a big fan of Castro for years (I’d really hoped that he’d be the VP candidate with Clinton). He’d do great as president or vice-president. Same with Booker.
Biden (unintentionally) summed up his position with his “My time is up” line during the debate.
Warren/Castro.
Warren has solid accomplishments: books, expert on bankruptcy, banks, teaching, the CFPB!
Castro: Hispanic so balance & connections, managed HUD so knows issues & Bureaucracies.
Biden: More concerned about returning the sensibilities of Civil War-era manners to the White House than about fighting like hell for gay people, women, and minorities. Hard no. If we want him because he might possibly attract flaming sexist assholes who handed us Trump because that’s just how flaming they were, that also says something about Biden as a candidate, and it’s nothing good.
Hard yes on Harris and Warren. If either get the nomination I’ll be delighted. Will vote pretty willingly for any of the rest–with all their flaws and shortcomings any one of them is light-years better than Trump–except for Sanders, Gabbard, and Williamson. (Inslee is my governor and he’s progressive–he cares and although he has made the environment his centerpiece, he’s about much more than that. I hope he is able to communicate that as his campaign proceeds.)
As a straight gray-haired white guy I think it’s time for gray-haired white guys to sit the fuck down, so I would put Biden with the other straight white guys. Otherwise I think your spot on though I think for me Warren has the edge over Harris.
What scares me is that suppose Biden gets the nod…is one of the other’s gonna run as a third party? Because that’s a guaranteed way to get four more years of Cheeto.
I have had my eye on Warren for a while now, and keep liking her. She’s working and thinking hard, and still holds my #1 place. Otherwise, found your analysis very well lining up with my own. Then I wondered — am I simply part of a sfnal egregore, or are other voters going to share these thoughts? Really hope the eventual polls show the wider electorate sees these points.
Biden is better than 45. That’s basically the only thing he’s got going for him. If name recognition is enough to carry him into the general over his old genially-racist ass, I’ll vote for him, but I hope it doesn’t come to that.
There are a lot of people who are REALLY uneasy over Harris, with good reason IMO, but she’ll do all right, I think. My money’s on Warren this time around, I’ve agreed with basically everything I’ve heard from her.
Now let’s just hope the Republicans are willing to allow a peaceful transfer of power.
I’m a Canadian, living in Denmark, but since the majority of my extended family is American, I’ll take the chance to put in my two bits.
Your greatest president once said “A country divided cannot stand”, and if there is one thing that can be said about American current American politics it is its viscious divisiveness.
So my question is who of the above would be most able to bridge the schism?
I’d rank Biden a lot lower – his track record makes me worried that if he did win (both the nomination and the general), he’d be a pretty ineffective president. I can’t imagine him pushing through a meaningful climate change policy, or being willing to hold corrupt members of the Trump administration to account. His whole theory of politics seems to rely on using personal relationships with opponents to win policy concessions (see https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/6/26/18715650/joe-biden-2020-primary-democrat-senator-segregation), and that’s just not how Congress operates anymore.
Otherwise, I’d swap 1&2, and consider moving Castro higher up the list.
Rob Tell said: “As a straight gray-haired white guy I think it’s time for gray-haired white guys to sit the f*** down….”
Rob – from your mouth to my wife’s ears. Only she says “anyone but a white male.”
I was warmer on Bernie back in 2016 when the main other option was Clinton. The condescension from Clinton and her supporters–more from the latter than the former–was a huge turnoff, but I voted for her anyway because, come on. I’m principled, not stupid.
I’m definitely in the “Kamala Harris is a cop” camp, but if it came down to a choice between her and Hell Gourd, it’s no contest.
Biden is a trash fire.
Warren is my #1 because she seems to really get what’s going on. A lot of the Democratic field lacks any variety of awareness.
I’m a big fan of Warren and Harris but I’m not confident enough about the state of gender politics in this country to be particularly comfortable with a woman’s chances in 2020 – particularly against Trump. Which is frustrating and I’d love to be proven wrong, but I still think there’s a real contempt for powerful women that Trump is good at capitalizing on (even outside of the million things that obviously made Clinton as special case).
That said if I have to vote for Bernie Sanders’ entitled ass after four years of 45, I will set something on fire.
“So my question is who of the above would be most able to bridge the schism?”
There is a tweet I saw recently that sums up how I feel about the current schism:
“Meet me in the middle, says the unjust man. You take a step toward him. He takes a step back. Meet me in the middle, says the unjust man.” https://twitter.com/juliusgoat/status/1109516478783590400
This schism is not caused by the Democrats. It’s caused by the Republicans who have stated outright that they want to consolidate power for their party and are willing to do so even to the detriment of the country and the democratic process. “Bridging the schism” with people like that means compromising on core values and sending the nation toward authoritarianism, if not outright fascism.
To answer the question directly, Biden is the most likely to bridge the schism, because he values “civility” more over doing the right thing. Bridging the schism will hurt the US more than anything else right now. The GOP is fundamentally corrupt and should not be compromised with in any way in their current state.
Fervent Bernie supporter here. Hands down the most honest and courageous politician in my lifetime, the one whose loyalties are most strongly and clearly allied with those of ordinary people (versus elites and corporations), and the truest leader in the bunch. (As evidenced by the fact that most of the other contenders are fighting to at least appear as if they’ve embraced single payer and other progressive stands that he has long championed.)
To my knowledge, the only candidate, for instance, who has stood up and said EVERYONE (including currently incarcerated peoples) should have the vote.
What he said in his closing statement at the debate – that if we don’t fundamentally change the power structure in this country nothing will change – is 100% true.
Every candidate and cause has its zealous adherents. I think that many Bernie people – who skew young – see quite clearly that we are in an existential fight against those who would wreck the world and enslave everyone for their own profit, and that business as usual / incremental change / and let’s all be civil dearie is exactly what got us into the current mess.
And John, just out of curiosity what’s the logic of you criticizing him for not being a Democrat when you yourself aren’t one?
John, I would encourage you to look at Biden’s record on these things and then drop him the hell way down your list:
– Integration / Segregation
– Abortion
– Incarceration / Crime
– Women (current behavior & things he has said; Anita Hill)
– Can’t we just work across the aisle? This is astonishing coming from Obama’s VP, considering that
no, the Republicans were not at all willing to work across the aisle. See: judicial appointments and
blocking SO MUCH that Obama tried to do. The answer is, no, Joe, WE CAN’T.
Policy-wise, he is very bad news.
And also look at Harris’s record as a prosecutor, where she supported the carceral state in what I can only term very bad ways.
I mean, yeah, to get those criminals out of the White House and executive branch, of course I’d vote for almost any of these folks. Castro is smart! I’m glad Inslee is running on the climate crisis, which is the defining issue of our time. Mayor Pete seems like a smart guy who oughta run for Congress or Governor of Indiana. Hickenlooper and the guy from Montana (doIhavethatright): RUN FOR THE SENATE.
I agree that Warren and Harris are 1 and 1A – Julian Castro really impressed me, as did Cory Booker. I don’t see Biden compromising on the right issues and it makes me very nervous to think about him serving as president. I will vote for any Democrat nominated. Frankly, at this stage I will never vote for any Republican ever again. They are too compromised.
As the child of Canadians who was born in Michigan, I have the unique perspective of wonder WTF happened to the country of my birth and enjoying the benefits of living in the most temperate part of Canada. Theoretically I could vote for president but that would involve hunting down where in Eugene or Corvallis my mom lived when I was less than 4 years old.
I keep flipping between Warren and Harris, depending on Harris’ latest mic drop moment or Warren’s latest multipart plan.
Biden was a decent man, but I’m so glad Harris took the gas out of him, he’s not the future.
On the same note, I’m glad Biden has taken so much of the gas from Sanders. Bernie’s already put in the paperwork to run for Senate as an Independent in 2024-if he doesn’t think he’s going to win, he ain’t.
Booker has always carried himself well and didn’t screw that up, however, Castro was truly impressive in his debate performance.
Beto looked out of his league, he needs to run for something else again.
Mayor Pete sounded great but he needs to run for governor or senate as well.
Yang’s Universal Income is a great idea, saves a lot of paperwork with welfare and pensions. That VAT sounds like our hated GST and HST-let me move on before I get deleted for swearing.
The other dudes-nice try, but run for something else that needs you.
Gabbard? Uncomfortably close to Syria and Russia loves her, so I’m suspecting she’s in the Stein-trump zone somewhere between useful idiot and active asset.
How the F*** did Williamson make the cut?