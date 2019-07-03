Uncategorized

Sunset With Cat 7/3/19

John Scalzi2 Comments

Spice on the deck rail, with a sunset behind her.

Spice has all the fireworks she needs behind her. She’ll probably get more over the next couple of days, to be sure.

2 thoughts on “Sunset With Cat 7/3/19

  1. Wow! Great composition!

    It’s been (is) fascinating watching your photography skills…of course I have to say “develop”…since I started reading your blog. Maybe since you decided to get serious about it – I can’t remember exactly. Anyway, your pictures bring me joy. Have a safe & happy Fourth!

