Uncategorized Sunset With Cat 7/3/19 July 3, 2019 John Scalzi2 Comments Spice has all the fireworks she needs behind her. She’ll probably get more over the next couple of days, to be sure. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
2 thoughts on “Sunset With Cat 7/3/19”
Wow! Great composition!
It’s been (is) fascinating watching your photography skills…of course I have to say “develop”…since I started reading your blog. Maybe since you decided to get serious about it – I can’t remember exactly. Anyway, your pictures bring me joy. Have a safe & happy Fourth!
Superb!