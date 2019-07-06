Endgames, Tinkerbell and Happily Ever After

In the wake of a recent mild uptick in people being angry at me for existing, a question in email, which I am paraphrasing for brevity:
What do you think these people are hoping for with these posts? What’s their endgame, and how do they think it will affect you?
Well, in the case of the angry member of old-line fandom, I don’t think there was any expectation for anything to happen except her venting to other members of old-line fandom, which she did, and good for her. I hope she feels better and can move on to healthier uses of her time. That’s all that needs be said about that.
In the case of the alt-right dingleberry actively hoping for the collapse of traditional publishing (or at least Tor Books), which will presumably take me down with it: I think the plan there was reassuring the other dingleberries with whom he corresponds on social media that, yes, indeed, one day my virtue-signaling self will get mine, along with all of traditional publishing (or at least Tor Books), and what a glorious day that will be for them. As this particular alt-right dingleberry self-publishes on Amazon, there’s also the implication that upon the smoking ruins of traditional publishing (or at least Tor Books), and the dessicated bones of all the SJWs that toiled there, will come a new age where these alt-right dingleberries and their work will finally take their rightful place at the top of the science fictional heap, while I and my sort, I don’t know, maybe suck quarters out of vending machines to survive.
And, I guess, sure, maaaaaybe? But probably not? This shouldn’t be a spoiler to anyone here, but the fact is that Tor is fine, and I’m fine, and even if Tor disappeared tomorrow and I couldn’t find someone else to publish my print work — either of which is, uhhhhhh, unlikely — I’d still be publishing and getting paid for novels well into the 2020s because I have a deal with Audible that mirrors my Tor deal. Audible, you might know, is owned by Amazon. I suppose there’s some irony in the fact my career would be seamlessly continued by the same company where this alt-right dingleberry peddles his own wares, and which he views as the future of publishing; I imagine it’s frustrating to fantasize about the destruction of someone’s career, only to discover he’s already set up shop on the street you thought you had claimed, and his business there is booming. But of course that’s his problem and not mine.
(Mind you, I’m pretty sure this alt-right dingleberry doesn’t actually care about whether traditional publishing collapses or not — he just wants authors he doesn’t like not to have careers, and is working backwards from that proposition to a scenario that will allow such a thing to happen. If all of traditional publishing implodes, these three authors I dislike will be out of work! Bwa ha ha hah ha! This is like thinking the solution for the squirrels that come down from the trees to steal birdseed from your backyard feeder is setting fire to the forest behind your house. Seems like the long way around, and there’s a lot of collateral damage, possibly to your own house.)
I don’t think there’s an “endgame” to this, because there’s nothing these dudes can do to change anything; the game isn’t about change, it’s about identity through self-delusion. This alt-right dingleberry and the other dingleberries like him are employing a Tinkerbell strategy with regard to me and other writers they don’t like — they think if they just clap hard enough, the thing they want will happen, which in this case is me and a few other people they dislike not having careers. This Tinkerbell strategy is immune to facts and reality, which is nice for them, and in my particular case mostly harmless. It’s fine if they want to believe I’m failing and my career is a sham that will come tumbling down any second now. They can claim my sales are fake all they like. The royalties are real enough.
Also, you know. Here’s the thing. Even if this alt-right dingleberry could wave a magic wand and stop my career in its tracks tomorrow — no more sales, no more books — it’s kind of too late, now, isn’t it? I’ll still have had a nice 15-year run in science fiction and fantasy, where I sold a lot of books, won a few awards, worked on a couple of things in TV, and met lots of awesome people I will be friends with all the rest of my life. You know the part of the story that goes “and they lived happily ever after”? I’m already there. If more happens: Great! If not, it was a good run and a hell of a good time.
Of course, this alt-right dingleberry can’t wave a magic wand. So I will continue to do what I do, and other writers he doesn’t like will continue to do what they do, and the publishers he doesn’t like will continue to exist, and the publishing model he professes is doomed will continue to do its thing. And I imagine he and other dingleberries will keep clapping as hard as they can, hoping against hope that their pissy, petty little wishes will come true, somehow.
Well, keep at it, dingleberries. I’ll be writing books while you clap your hands sore. That’s my endgame, and my happily ever after.
17 thoughts on “Endgames, Tinkerbell and Happily Ever After”
I should note that aside from The Tinkerbell Strategy, the other aspect here is that these dudes are community-building by creating an “other,” in this case SJWs, etc, represented by me and a few others, partly to sell their own work to each other and also because, you know, I think it’s lonely being an alt-right dingleberry and knowing in your heart that you’re cutting the legs out from under your career by being so.
Also…haven’t you on multiple occasions said that y’all could live off of Krissy’s salary and that was intentional since writing at times can be a fickle career? I could’ve sworn I read that somewhere.
Nick:
Yes, although with caveats, namely that we would have to change how we live substantially at this point (much less travel, for example). With that said, we’re at a point where the house is paid off and we have zero debt and substantial savings. So working within Krissy’s salary is doable.
Other than they are annoying, why even worry about these schmucks?
They give me something to write about on a lazy Saturday afternoon when I’ve taken a break from writing the current novel.
Look! Scalzi can’t afford socks!
All feet on deck!
Alt-Eight Dingleberry Pie, anyone?
Anyway, please go on existing and living happily ever after for as long as possible!
I am listening again to Ghost Brigade and loving it all over again.
Can’t wait for the third installment of The Collapsing Empire.
I can’t imagine writing out all those names nohamapeetin. Thanks for all you do.
If publishing ends I see you as the grumpy owner of a bar that has sci-fi trivia on Tuesday where the correct answer to every question is John Scalzi and on Thursdays there’s karaoke, but you are the only one able to sing any depeche mode songs. Marty will have a reserved bar stool and laugh at all your jokes.
I’ve worked in publishing for a quarter century, and if I had a dollar for every time I’ve had a conversation with someone on the internet that goes like this—
Them: Whyyyy is publishing so haaard?
Me: *explains the system*
T: That’s STUPID
M: It’s had 150 years of field testing.
T: But digital will be A REVOLUTION
M: So were paperbacks.
T: I have zero publishing experience, but I know they’re wrong! I’m going to start my own publishing company and break the paradigm!
M: Have fun!
—I could, if not retire, at least buy a very nice dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant.
Never quite understood the mindset of people who can’t feel good unless someone else is made to feel bad in the process. Wonder what pisses them off more – that you are successful or that you don’t care if they are or not.
I love it when the alt-right freeze peach warriors slip up and accidentally reveal that the only freedom of speech they care about is their own.
You’re a success, they’re not, boiled down it’s as simple as that.
It’s not for nothing, that envy is counted as one of the cardinal sins.
Keep it up buddy, every success you post here; whether professional or personal; is just another whiplash to their twisted egos.
This is like thinking the solution for the squirrels that come down from the trees to steal birdseed from your backyard feeder is setting fire to the forest behind your house.
Their strategy seems to consist of talking about burning down the forest while waiting for it to spontaneously combust. Which it will do real soon. Really. Never mind all that green. Any second now – flames and screaming. You’ll see.
They don’t have any matches. They don’t even have any talk of matches.
I’m not sure if you’re feeding the trolls with this post.
It’s very strange. I’ve just enjoyed a day watching tennis at Wimbledon, where, for those unfamiliar with the Championship, players skid across the grass, are flummoxed by the speed with which the ball moves off the grass, and wear white because it’s an inviolable part of the rules and to hell with the sportswear manufacturers.
All other major tournaments are played on clay or hard courts, as are the vast majority of the courts in the pro tournaments around the world.
The dingleberries hailing the death of traditional publishing would, no doubt, expect the Wimbledon tournament to be on its last legs; instead, it remains the tournament of tournaments. Admittedly, paying out £38,000,000 in prize money helps, but it wouldn’t have the money to do so without it being the tournament of tournaments.
Wimbledon remains primes inter pares because it’s been doing it for a very long time and it has got very good at it. So have the major publishing companies. I suspect that the dingleberries are simply trying to rationalise the fact that they are not doing nearly as well as you are…
I poked my head in on the ARD, even though he’s not been someone I’ve given a half-neuron of thought to for some time. He’s got a very strange combination of INSISTING HOW MUCH HE’S WINNING wile, at the same time, seems to be very angry about how life in general is for him and the world around him.
@IdiotAmerican64000 “Other than they are annoying, why even worry about these schmucks?”
I find it incredible valuable to see how John handles these schmucks, and learn a lot from him. I imagine others do, too. So I value posts like this one.
Also I suspect that, unfortunately, the kind of obsessed schmucks John is dealing with don’t go away if ignored. Psychologists talk about how you can extinguish a behavior by simply not responding to it, but I haven’t seen that work on the Internet. (In part because the behavior is yielding a response from others, if not the target itself.)