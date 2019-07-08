Uncategorized Smudge Watches Over You This Monday Morning July 8, 2019 John Scalzi10 Comments And assures you that you’re gonna make it through this week juuuust fine. Busy writing today. See you later. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
10 thoughts on “Smudge Watches Over You This Monday Morning”
Smudge is correct.
Naturally.
You can really see how much he’s grown in this picture. Or at least I can.
Love this
Smudge has grown remarkably, from ‘goofball kitten’ to almost regal in his cat-ness.
Thanks Smudge.
Awww, he’s growing so long and lanky
Really? Because I see a cat who is judging me and the things I did over the weekend. Just saying.
Do I see Zeus in the background there? This photo is a tuxedo cat twofer.
Yeah, he does look a little judgy, there!
The Smudge Award.
For Excellence in Cat Photos.
Or something like that.