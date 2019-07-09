A Goal Entirely Hit

In December, when I started edging towards 200 pounds and was getting winded walking up the stairs in my house, I decided to start exercising and counting calories, with an eye toward getting in better shape, and getting down to 170 pounds. My original hope was to hit 170 pounds on my birthday, which was May 10. I missed that goal (while hitting another one), but on the principle that late is better than never, I can say that almost exactly two months later, I’ve hit the goal. I’m at just under 170 pounds as of this morning, and down 25.8 pounds off my top weight of 195.7 (For those of you in metricland, I went from 88.76 kilos to 77.06 kilos). Also, and not incidentally, I can now run a couple of miles at a decent clip without feeling like I want to throw up over everyone and everything, and don’t get tired walking up a single flight of stairs. Progress has been made.
And to celebrate, I’m gonna eat a box of donuts, yes? Well, I might! But if I do I will track the calories, then plan what I eat and how I exercise for the rest of the week to compensate for that big ol’ box of carbs I just shoved into my face hole. The point here is that having met my goal, I’m not going to stop doing the things that helped me to get to this point, i.e., exercise and tracking what I put into my body. For the moment, at least, the plan is to maintain at around 170 for a while and see what makes sense for my body from here. This could mean losing a smidge more weight, or gaining a little weight in the form of muscle mass, or whatever. However I proceed, just stopping exercising and noting what I put into my body is not a great idea, especially now that I’m 50. I’ll keep at it while I figure out what I want next.
I am actually pleased with myself at the moment. 25 pounds is the most amount of weight I’ve lost, intentionally or otherwise, and I think it was necessary, for my own personal physical and mental health. I look in the mirror and I see a person who looks much closer to what I think of as me than I did in December. This is not a small thing. It does mean that some of my pants don’t fit anymore. But then, some of my pants didn’t fit before, just in the other direction. I kept those pants, just in case. I have enough pants, is what I’m saying.
In any event: Hey, I hit my weight goal. It feels good.
25 thoughts on “A Goal Entirely Hit”
Congratulations!
Congratulations! I am heading in that direction myself and for much the same reasons. At 64, the weight I was carrying was neither attractive nor healthy. Low carb, tracking the food I eat, and exercise are doing the job. Down about 14 pounds so far. And I can now walk down the hill to the entrance to our development and back up (about a mile) at a decent pace and not feel like I am going to pass out back at home. Here’s to continued healthy living (with a treat now and then!).
That doesn’t sound like a health weight; even at your height (or lack thereof); I think I should lend you about 20lbs. Then you can start over; won’t that be fun!
What’s your BMI? You should definitely take that into account for future decisions. :-)
Good for you! Congratulations. Nice job.
I have never had a weight problem – anytime I want to lose a few pounds, I can – but my wife has been plagued by weight issues for most of her life, so I know how tough it can be. (She is down 16 pounds, by the way.)
When you use A Title Like That aren’t you obliged to use An Image Like This:
https://images.wsj.net/im-87887/social
Congrats!
Good on you!
Your accomplishment is all the more impressive when considering the amount of foreign and domestic travel you’ve done this year. Eating well on the road is very difficult and exercise is almost impossible.
Congrats! I’ve lost 30, but still have 5 to go. Thrilled for you!
Congrats, it’s always rewarding to have a goal and see it through. I personally hate running though; have you ever thought of biking? It’s easier on your joints, you go further and see more with the same amount of effort, and bonus: you can be a MAMIL!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mamil
Congrats.
I’m at 137 my self.
Riding my motorcycle is all the exercise that I seem to need.
Chapeau! Trying to go through a similar process and slowly succeeding. Your weight posts always give a flurry of warm motivation.
Stay limber.
GOOD FOR YOU. Feels great to feel so much better. Kudos.
Congratulations! I’ve been losing weight myself, although I’m not close to my goal yet.
Have you looked into those fancy scales that measure body fat using foot pads and a hand-held device (for more accuracy)? I’ve become less concerned about weight and now concentrate on body fat %. Useful since I’ve added a bunch of muscle mass working out.
Tommy Tomlinson wrote ‘The Elephant in the Room’. He describes his serious problem, the agonies he went through, and his struggles to this day. I’ve never been close to being there, so it was an eye-opener.
He might still be twice your weight. And mine.
BMI is not all it is cracked up to be, but that is something for another day.
Congrats.
Congratulations! Inspiring!
Nothing motivates you quite like a good pair of pants squeezing the life out of your manhood ;-) I have a couple pairs that promise to flatter me ten pounds down from today!
Congratulations on hitting the target weight. It’s even better that you feel better, so double congrats. A joke about Scalzi never wearing pants, anyway, would here if I was good at making up jokes.
Congratulations! Not an easy achievement.
I lost around that much when I retired — working in a graduate school at a big university can be hella fattening — donuts at the front desk, pizza in the library, wine and cheese receptions when anybody published a book, or brought a guest in who had published a book, week-long seminars with catered meals… When I was home eating my own cooking on my own schedule, the pounds just melted away!
Congrats!! 25 lbs lost is no small feat. And especially for those of us who are 50+. :)
I lost over 100 a few years ago and then after an injury put back on about 30 of that. I’m working on taking it off now and it’s harder than it was in my 40s, for sure. Vigilance is good.
LOSER!
(But in a good way.)
Congratulations. Next time you are in the store, pick up two 10 pound sacks of flour and a 5 pound sack of sugar. That is what you lost. Treat yourself to a new pair of pants. 😉