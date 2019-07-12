A tall and fairly impressive stack of new books and ARCs this week. What here is something you’d want to take into the weekend with you? Share in the comments!
17 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 7/12/19”
Is the new Lackey/Edghill pastiche a continuation of their SERRAted Edge series, aka urban elves doing high-tech racing? They haven’t added to that for years.
Always Hamilton.
More Stephenson is always cool, that one looks uncharacteristically short though.
And I bet the McGuire is good unless it’s one of her series that didn’t grab me.
My daughter was super-thrilled when I took her to the bookstore Tuesday to get SPIN THE DAWN, which just came out that day. :) She loved Lim’s first book, REFLECTION, as well.
ROTHERWEIRD
I just had to do a search, simply because the word leapt out of the screen at me. It would appear that people who search for that also search for Ben Aaronovitch, so I suppose I’ll have to get the book by Sir Andrew Caldecott next.
Yes, a new October Daye book by Seanan McGuire!
The Unkindest Tide! (please)
Hound of Justice, Unkindest Tide, Gods of Jade and Shadow — These Please!
I’ll try anything by Neal Stephenson.
The Writers Book of Doubt? I’m curious…
Lackey? Edghill? Either would have my attention, but strangely enough the title gets the most attention.
It’s from a Yeats poem (more recently put to song by Steve Hackett) titled The Stolen Child:
Which very much suggests Lackey’s book of the Fair Folk rescuing abused children. Now I have to look it up.
Karen Anderson: So was I. It’s an essay collection, illustrated, per Amazon.
The Writer’s Book of Doubt contains practical advice and inspiration for dealing with the problems of the writing life. Illustrated by Kathleen Jennings. With essays from: Aliette de Bodard, Delilah S. Dawson, Kate Dylan, Malon Edwards, Meg Elison, Kate Elliott, Lauren Herschel, S.L. Huang, Crystal Huff, Kameron Hurley, Matthew Kressel, R.F. Kuang, Fonda Lee, R. Lemberg, Likhain, Jeannette Ng, A. Merc Rustad, Mary Swangin, Bogi Takács, E. Catherine Tobler, Martha Wells and Isabel Yap.
Maresca’s doing really good work weaving four different series together in the same fantasy city: there’s a magic student who thinks he’s Spiderman, a pair of detectives who solve supernatural crimes, a street gang leader who’s grown up, and a warrior monk. Eventually they’re all going to meet and it’s going to be glorious… if he can pull it off.
The Unkindest Tide and Gods of Jade and Shadow
Looking forward to the Silvia Moreno-Garcia book — she’s a fantastic writer. :)
The waters and the wild. There hasn’t been a new SERRAted Edge book in years.
I’ve been looking forward to Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s “Gods of Jade and Shadow” for some time, it sounds great and I’ve enjoyed her other books.