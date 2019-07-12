Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 7/12/19

A tall and fairly impressive stack of new books and ARCs this week. What here is something you’d want to take into the weekend with you? Share in the comments!

  1. Is the new Lackey/Edghill pastiche a continuation of their SERRAted Edge series, aka urban elves doing high-tech racing? They haven’t added to that for years.

  3. More Stephenson is always cool, that one looks uncharacteristically short though.
    And I bet the McGuire is good unless it’s one of her series that didn’t grab me.

  4. My daughter was super-thrilled when I took her to the bookstore Tuesday to get SPIN THE DAWN, which just came out that day. :) She loved Lim’s first book, REFLECTION, as well.

  5. ROTHERWEIRD
    I just had to do a search, simply because the word leapt out of the screen at me. It would appear that people who search for that also search for Ben Aaronovitch, so I suppose I’ll have to get the book by Sir Andrew Caldecott next.

  11. Lackey? Edghill? Either would have my attention, but strangely enough the title gets the most attention.

    It’s from a Yeats poem (more recently put to song by Steve Hackett) titled The Stolen Child:

    Come away O human child
    To the waters and the wild
    With a fairy hand in hand
    For the world’s more full of weeping
    Than you can understand

    Which very much suggests Lackey’s book of the Fair Folk rescuing abused children. Now I have to look it up.

  12. Karen Anderson: So was I. It’s an essay collection, illustrated, per Amazon.

    The Writer’s Book of Doubt contains practical advice and inspiration for dealing with the problems of the writing life. Illustrated by Kathleen Jennings. With essays from: Aliette de Bodard, Delilah S. Dawson, Kate Dylan, Malon Edwards, Meg Elison, Kate Elliott, Lauren Herschel, S.L. Huang, Crystal Huff, Kameron Hurley, Matthew Kressel, R.F. Kuang, Fonda Lee, R. Lemberg, Likhain, Jeannette Ng, A. Merc Rustad, Mary Swangin, Bogi Takács, E. Catherine Tobler, Martha Wells and Isabel Yap.

  13. Maresca’s doing really good work weaving four different series together in the same fantasy city: there’s a magic student who thinks he’s Spiderman, a pair of detectives who solve supernatural crimes, a street gang leader who’s grown up, and a warrior monk. Eventually they’re all going to meet and it’s going to be glorious… if he can pull it off.

  17. I’ve been looking forward to Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s “Gods of Jade and Shadow” for some time, it sounds great and I’ve enjoyed her other books.

