Greetings From Aviles

John Scalzi9 Comments

It’s pretty here, and also, I wrote a chapter this morning, so it’s also apparently conducive to getting work done, so that’s nice too. How are you?

9 thoughts on “Greetings From Aviles

  9. Whoa, a beautiful place indeed. I wish I could walk through that space.

    Otherwise, operating on mental fumes from lack of sleep thanks to getting back late from a belated birthday dinner with friends. No regrets, as the place where we ate showed squid tentacles cooked right can be enjoyably tender.

