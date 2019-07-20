Whenever I take pictures of the moon, I get asked how I did it and what equipment I use. So I wrote a piece about that in the current issue of the fanzine Journey Planet, which is focused on the moon and (also) the moon landing of Apollo XI, which took place 50 years ago today. Yes, I was alive for it, although just barely. The article I wrote also contains several photos of the moon I took, so there are pictures to go with the lecture.
Enjoy, and happy Apollo XI Day.
3 thoughts on “Taking Pictures of the Moon”
Ah, you kids.
I was 9, completely obsessed with space and certain I’d be the first person on Mars. We had the only colour TV in our little village and managed to squeeze 3 classes from school in to watch various Apollo 11 coverage- about 100 kids (big classes in rural UK back then) stacked like sardines.
Sad how things have gone since then.
Thanks for the pointer to Journey Planet. I will now have a hiatus from productive work.
My oldest permanent memory is of watching Apollo 17 launch from the front porch of our house in Fort Lauderdale. As it was lost to the eye, we went inside to watch and listen – two TVs, one BW with picture, one with sound – as the big tracking cameras danced around the image of the rocket rising into the night, and mission control called out the mileposts along the way.
Wonderfully, the banner image WordPress chose for this post was your glugsnerg.png image
How very appropriate. Happy Apollo XI Day, John.