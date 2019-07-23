My 300 Mile Lyft Ride From Chicago to Bradford

I mentioned this on Twitter yesterday:
Here’s the full story on it.
Yesterday I flew home from Spain, where I’d spent a week at the Celsius 232 festival in Aviles. It was a lovely time, and the first two legs of the flight — Asturias to Madrid, Madrid to Chicago — went fine. But when I got to Chicago, my flight to Dayton kept getting delayed. After the third delay I should have just tried to rent a car, but I decided to stick it out. For my pains my flight was cancelled at 8:30 and my rescheduled flight wouldn’t be until 10pm the next day, meaning that I wouldn’t get home until after midnight on Tuesday (i.e., today). It’s ridiculous that the leg from Chicago to Dayton would take almost three times longer than the leg from Madrid to Chicago; I decided to rent that car after all.
And found that there was no car rental service in Chicago that would give me a one-way rental to Dayton. That was in itself unusual; I’ve done the one-way rental before when I was stuck in Chicago, and it’s normally not really a problem. But this Sunday it was. I checked the O’Hare car rental services: None. I expanded my search outside O’Hare to other rental locations in Chicago: The locations were either closed or didn’t have one-way rentals.
Finally I went on the American Express site to see if I could rent a car one-way through there. And I could! Literally, there was one car available in all of Chicago, through Hertz. It wouldn’t be available until 7am the next day, but that would still get me home earlier than the flight, and I was going to have to get a hotel room anyway, so fine. I rented it and when I did, I noticed that the pickup was at someplace called Signature Flight Services, not the usual Hertz location. So I called Hertz, gave them my confirmation number, and confirmed with the person on the other end — several times! — that indeed I was meant to go to Signature Flight Services, not the Hertz location at O’Hare. The person on the other end said “yes” each time, so, fine.
The next morning I was at Signature Flight Services bright and early at 7am. At 7:07 I called Hertz and asked where my car was. They said I would have to call the O’Hare Hertz location directly and ask what the deal was, and gave me the number. I called the number, only to discover that if you don’t have the extension number of the specific person you want to reach, you can’t actually call the O’Hare Hertz location directly. So I called the reservation line and pointed out the problem of not having an extension. They said I would have to call the O’Hare Hertz and talk to them about that.
The next bit of dialogue is paraphrased but essentially true to the conversation that followed.
“So, you understand the part where I said that without a specific extension, I can’t actually reach anyone at the O’Hare Hertz, correct?” I asked.
“We don’t have any extensions to give you,” the Hertz person said. “You’ll have to call the local number.”
“So your solution to me not being able to reach anyone at the O’Hare Hertz because I don’t have a specific extension is to give me the number that if I call I can’t use to reach anyone, because I don’t have an extension to call.”
“It’s the only number we have in our system,” the Hertz representative said, sensing my irritation.
“Look, I’m not angry with you,” I said. “But I want you to acknowledge that the way you’re telling me to deal with the problem of a number I can’t use is just to give me that number again.”
“… yes.”
At which point I hung up and the very nice people at Signature Flight Services let me take their shuttle over to the actual O’Hare car rental building, where I could to talk to the real live local Hertz people about my rental, and why it wasn’t where it was supposed to be, and if, since I was now there, in front of them, they would give it to me so I could be on my way.
Turns out, they wouldn’t give it to me.
And here is why: Apparently, Signature Flight Services is part of the area where charter flights go through O’Hare. If I had flown in through the graces of a charter flight, then Hertz would have happily given me the one-way car rental. But since I flew into O’Hare on a commercial flight, like a common schmuck, Hertz wouldn’t give me the car, even though they clearly had it to give. Basically, I wasn’t rich enough to rent the car Hertz had allowed me to reserve, so they weren’t going to let me have it. Which, I don’t know. Seems like a real dick move on Hertz’s part, and doesn’t incline me to use them ever again for anything. The dude at the reservation counter seemed to think so too — he checked to see if anything else was available, but otherwise there was nothing he could do. I was out of a car.
And once again, no one else in Chicago — the entire city, as far as I could tell — had a one way rental available. Which seemed ridiculous. It’s the third largest city in the United States. You would think it would be possible. But clearly not.
At this point, because I was frustrated and mostly to grimly amuse myself, I clicked on the Lyft app on my phone and entered my home address to see how much it would cost to take one to from O’Hare to my doorstep, a journey with a grand total of 301 miles.
Turns out it would cost about $330. Which, as it happens, was only a little bit more than what it would have cost for that one-way rental that Hertz wasn’t going to give me even though they had the car.
I considered about it for a minute, and then thought, why the hell not, and scheduled the ride. The worst case scenario in this situation is that no one would take the fare, and I would be no worse off than I already was. After a few seconds, I was matched with a car, and I went out to meet the driver.
I had a suspicion that the app might not tell the driver exactly where I was going, so when the driver — Victor — pulled up, I double-checked with him.
“I want to be absolutely clear what you’re getting into,” I told him. “I’m asking you to drive me to Ohio.”
“The state?” he asked.
“Yes.”
He thought about it for a second, consulted his own Lyft app (which hadn’t, in fact, told him the destination, just that it was more than 30 minutes away), and then looked back to me, and sort of shrugged. “I like long trips. This could be fun.” Then he popped the trunk for my luggage.
And you know what? It was fun. Victor, in addition to being a Lyft driver, had been a news editor back in his native country, so he and I talked about writing and history and travel and other subjects, listened to music and otherwise had a pretty enjoyable time over the roughly five hours it took to get me home. When I got home I tipped him hugely, gave him one of my books (The Collapsing Empire) and signed it for him, and otherwise thanked him for getting me home, and doing it in such a pleasant fashion.
And then I collapsed, because fuck, it had been a long couple of days trying to get home. It’s ridiculous that the longest and most exhausting part of a transatlantic journey was the last three hundred miles, on US soil, but of course it was, why wouldn’t it be. This all confirms my opinion that O’Hare is possibly the worst of all major US airports, and it’s certainly given me the opinion that Hertz should be my last possible option when getting anywhere. On the flip side, I feel more positively about Lyft. I generally use standard cabs when I can, but Lyft is my backup when it’s not feasible. They and Victor came through for me yesterday, and with flying colors. I appreciate it immensely.
In the post-trip Twitter discussion, there was some observation that my decision to take a Lyft all the way home was something not everyone could do, or would feel safe doing. And I can’t argue that. Being able to spend a few hundred dollars to get home via a Lyft simply because one doesn’t want to wait for a rescheduled flight is not something that everyone gets to do. Neither is being able to do it without having to consider whether it’s safe to be in some stranger’s car for five hours, and who will travel three hundred miles with you to drop you off at your house. It’s all true. Welcome to my privilege! I acknowledge it. And also, my privilege in this case would have meant nothing if I hadn’t been fortuitously paired with a driver who thought something like this would be an adventure, rather than just a pain in his ass. I am lucky all the way around this time.
But inasmuch as I am lucky in these respects, I now have a pretty great story of how I took a three-hundred-mile, five-hour Lyft ride because the thought of being stranded at O’Hare one more minute than I really had to be was too much to bear. And since it was part of a business trip (I was at a book festival in Spain, after all!), it’s even tax-deductible. As far as ridiculous travel stories go, this ended up as a best case scenario.
And, of course, best of all: I got to go home. I missed it and everyone there. It was good to be back, however I got there.
41 thoughts on “My 300 Mile Lyft Ride From Chicago to Bradford”
I was stuck in O’Hare once, coming back somewhat injured after a ski trip out west, with snowstorms all over the US rerouting me not quite back to NY. If I could have, I would have rented a car and gladly driven the 12 hours myself, too. Hell, I would have BOUGHT a car and driven it home.
About a dollar a mile. Not bad for a good conversation! Bravo for standing up for your rights! Consumerism in the best sense of the word.
Sounds like Hertz is both incompetent and arrogant. Back in the day, Hertz had a smaller humble competitor named Avis. Their advertising slogan was, “We’re number two, but we try harder.”
My parents did exactly the same thing going north from O’Hare, but in their case it was to get to Minneapolis for a specialist doctor’s appointment and it was weather that caused the delay and then dearth of rentals…glad you made it.
Shit like this is why I don’t rent a car unless I absolutely need to.
Sounds like you made lemonade out of lemons.
Coincidentally, I just spent this last Saturday and Sunday trying to get back to LA (Burbank specifically) from Alabama. What was supposed to be about 7 hours total travel time turned into 24+. Not going into specifics, but the airlines seem to suck more and more every year.
Growing up in Wisconsin we used to say when you die maybe you’ll go UP or maybe you’ll go DOWN but either way you’ll pass through Purgatory which is also known as ORD.
As for Hertz, I no longer use them after a kerfuffle when they failed to scan a car so their computer thought I had stolen it. Won’t go through the details but EVENTUALLY I spoke with a human physically located at that airport who was able to find the car on their lot where it had been sitting since the day I returned it.
I now insist on getting a piece of paper each and every time I return a rental car in case I ever again need to prove I returned it. E-mail receipts just ain’t the same.
Are you going to get any money back from the massively delayed flight, or do they get away with “we offered an alternative and the customer declined, therefore no compensation?” How much would the flight compensation offset the cost of the Uber?
If it ever happens again – look for a U-Haul. Not the height of comfort, but most of their rentals are one-way.
it only took me half as long to fly from O’Hare to Kalamazoo (a 3 hour drive) as it did to drive from Japan to O’Hare, once, so I guess I got off lucky.
*fly from Japan to O’Hare !!!!!
So, including the return trip, he made about 50 cents/mile. Minus a mileage rate of 50 cents/mile (which is supposed to covers gas and maintenance), he broke even. Not including the cost of his time.
Hope you left a BIG tip.
When I went to a science conference in Maine once, my wife wanted to go with me, having never been there before. She bought her seat on Delta using skymiles. Except she didn’t. When we got to the airport, Delta had lost her reservation. The insisted, in no uncertain terms, that there were no more seats on that flight and she would have to wait for the next one five hours later.
Turns out when Delta said “No more seats available,” what they meant was “No more seats that we are going to give you in exchange for miles.” In fact, the flight was half empty. There were dozens, if not a hundred unused seats. Delta apparently designates 2 or 3 seats on a plane for skymiles and when they’re gone they’re gone, no matter how full the plane is.
It wouldn’t have hurt them to put her on my flight. It cost them the exact same amount of money either way. But we both got to cool our heels in separate airports for five hours. I haven’t willingly flown Delta since.
Of course, she could have purchased the seat, at the grossly inflated same day price. Because, you know, it costs more to operate a plane if you buy your seat on the last day.
So what did we learn today? American is designed so that your ability to not be annoyed, outraged, penalized, or inconvenienced scales linearly with how wealthy you are. And that’s bullshit.
> Their advertising slogan was, “We’re number two, but we try harder.”
“Avis: we’re number two. And it hertz.”
(I read that in Mad Magazine (RIP) back in the day and still remember it.)
Their is a real reason why you couldn’t find a one way rental. It’s called the Illinois Exodus. For the most part Illinoisans are leaving the state in droves, about 1 person every 15 minutes. Plus no one is coming just to the state and staying.
Case in point; my family just migrated to Nevada from Illinois this summer. 6 weeks before we needed to move we went to the U-haul dealer who had about 15-20 trucks on the lot. When we inquired about a truck to rent out one way, we were informed there were no one way rentals in the state and hadn’t been in a while, and for the foreseeable future wouldn’t be. Like rats escaping a sinking state everyone had already left.
We ended up getting two small trailers packing what we could and getting out. We had to leave most of our furniture behind and spent what little savings we had on new stuff out in Reno.
So while Hertz may swallow turds gleefully, there is an actual reason.
Cats: Oh, the furniture is back. That’s nice.
Book your flights through an actual travel agent, insist on NOT connecting through O’Hare.
Well, you beat my best of 65 miles. Which was also in Ohio, coincidentally, even though I live in Georgia.
I’ve concluded that the airlines hate Ohio; I live in the DC area but almost all of my immediate family are either in Cleveland or Columbus. I’m also REALLY over driving through central Pennsylvania in winter!
THOSE ARENT PILLOWS!!!!
Here’s how you do this:
1. Tell them you want the car for a round trip. Play the game… set up the return time, the whole works.
2. Drive to wherever you want to go.
3. Call the national service number, tell them your plans changed and that you need to drop off the car locally.
4. They’ll give you the address of a local place to drop it off and add a fee, usually $50-$100, but occasionally no charge.
Back when my brother was working IT for a hotel reservation center, he was stuck in O’Hare due to weather delays but his bosses really needed him back at work ASAP. They finally told him to use the company card (it was a business trip) to get a rental car and not tell them it was a one-way rental — paying the penalty fee for dropping the rental off at a different location was a better deal for them than waiting a couple days for O’Hare to get the planes sorted out.
Cool story! For future reference though, any round trip rental can be converted to a one way rental if you pay for the optional insurance. Just saying…
Re: The fake round trip rental: It was likely to be my next step, yes. Fortunately it was not an issue this time.
Re: Travel agent: It was booked through a travel agent, and the logistics of my trip necessitated traveling through O’Hare. Sometimes it can’t be avoided.
Wiredog:
This tip was considerable, in terms of actual cash and as a percentage of the fare. Victor more than broke even for his time.
Cool. Glad it worked out. I have also found that the U.S. part of any return trip tends to be the worst. Last return from Germany it took us longer to get through U.S. Customs than to get from Germany to Iceland. Plus you met a cool person. Much better than a long nap in O’Hare!
Been there, done that. I live 2 hr north of Detroit. My travel people used to send me through O’Hare. If they cancel, I’m in the same spot. I always have them send me through Detroit, now.
Anyway, a few months ago, I had A flight cancelled in Detroit, and there were no rentals. I also considered Lyft/Uber.
I finally found a rental with National. When I got there, picked up my car, and was checking out, I had apparently booked a car for the following day. They just changed it, and I was on my way. I’m filing that away for a rainy day. Next time it’ll be ‘accidentally on purpose’.
You’ve got me beat! I took a Lyft from DFW to Austin airport after a canceled flight: Five hours, but “only” 261 miles. We made a couple pit stops to let my driver pick up a road trip buddy and drop her kid off at his dad’s (because I’m not an asshole), then we hoofed it! Best part is, she picked up a ride in Austin that was going BACK to DFW. She made a cool $600 for both trips
pjcamp: This exact same thing happened to me on United Airlines. I stopped flying them for many reasons and this was one of them. I could never use my miles for a seat on United because I think they also only have 2 or 3 seats available per flight if you want to use miles. Plus, if you wanted to use miles, the non-stop flights that were available for purchase were no longer available when you used miles. I cashed out my miles and canceled my United credit card.
Longest Lyft we did was back from LA to San Diego, we had a couple drivers cancel out, then one didn’t – he thought it’d be fun but it was 10pm and he was a bit grumpy when he dropped us off at midnight.
Gave him a $50 tip, still cheaper than a night in a hotel in LA (in a hotel you’d (or more accurately my wife) want to stay at). and it was on a work night.
Glad you had a good driver, and made it worth his while.
The Lyft driver lost a LOT of money. He likely drove back empty. Basic Federal mileage is .58 mile. For 600 miles not 300. He only received about $200 net after Lyft’ s cut. Figure it out. That’s one of many reasons I don’t drive anymore.
What’s Victor’s home country? I guess Romania.
Also, 500km in a Mercedes, you can do worse.
Like gadgetdon, I immediately thought of U-haul. Sadly, though, it sounded like one-way via U-haul wouldn’t have worked either.
Did you consider taking a Greyhound bus home? Or maybe a train? You were only a hop, skip and a jump away from Grand Central Station.
Lyft and/or local cabbies are da bomb. DH and I were on vacation in Britain some 20 years ago, and wanted to see some of Wales, including Portmeirion, where The Prisoner had been filmed. We took the train into Wales, but the nearest disembarkation point we could find was a good 50 miles from the resort. There was some interesting conversation when we announced to the waiting cabbies where we needed to go (“Are you having us on, then?”) but one took us up on it. Turned out he moonlighted as a tour guide, so we got bonus lively conversation on the way. He got a substantial tip.
One of our friends in LA drives for Lyft, so when we visited a couple of years ago, we basically told him that we were throwing all our business towards him for the week we were there, whenever it was convenient for him.
Ack, I have flights scheduled through O’Hare coming up. Lighting candles for fair weather and no delays so I get there on time, and, I hope, back again. Welcome home, anyway, glad you made it and were able to enjoy the adventure.
File this one under “All’s well that ends well.”
I have spent the night at O’Hare. It’s a terrible connection at all times, but particularly in the summer.
Cash tips are so necessary these days. Lyft isn’t one of the bad guys, but some of the delivery apps just straight up pocket the ‘tip’ when it’s done via the app.
Ride share services don’t generally show drivers your destination until after you’re in the car and they’ve marked the ride as started in their app. Otherwise the drivers could cancel on rides before they’ve started, which is tantamount to destination discrimination (not a good customer experience, and rampantly illegal in a lot of jurisdictions).
Hertz is the WORST. We got screwed by them multiple times, and finally flat out refuse to rent from them ever again under any circumstances. I don’t know if it’s that they only care about their biggest corporate clients or just don’t care about anyone, but they have some of the most creatively terrible customer service I’ve ever seen.
Avis, on the other hand, has generally been great. They have taken care of problems on multiple occasions, including when I accidentally booked a car at a completely different airport than I actually was at, and they jumped through hoops to make it work anyway. And were really, really gracious about me being an idiot.
Dale:
Again, I tipped substantially (and I also paid for his gas and tolls and food). He didn’t lose money on the trip.
Living in st louis, i have learned the hard way to try and get intl flight out via toronto YYZ if at all possible. but the return trips, i often have no choice. my nemesis is not ohare (#2) but bostons logan, the one where the gates are as far apart as possible. Returning from iceland, i spent more time in logan airport than i did on planes, including the one from iceland, and the one from logan to lambert STL. I was to the point of tears. IcelandAir, even though it was not their fault, saw me literally laying on the floor, and comped me a hotel room. god bless icelandair, and another reason to hate tom brady (bills fan so im allowed to make preposterous tom brady accusations).