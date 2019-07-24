A Couple of Bits on Hugo Award Proposals and Attempted Wikipedia Deletions

Because I’m thinking about them and might as well get them out now before I focus on nothing else besides novel writing:
* Over at File 770, and on the subject of the Hugo Awards, they’re talking about a proposal that will come up at the WSFS Business Meeting at the Dublin Worldcon, to roll back one of the two measures implemented to blunt slating actions in the wake of the Sad/Rabid Puppies nonsense; namely, to drop the “5/6” change, which allows people to nominate five people/works in any Hugo category, and to have six slots on the final ballot. If passed, the change would have the Hugos go back to a “5/5” setting, i.e., you can nominate five people/things, and there would be five finalists. Note the “5/6” change is scheduled to sunset in 2022 in any event; that was part of the deal when it was passed.
My thought on this matter is that inasmuch as it’s going to sunset in a couple of years anyway, there’s not exactly a pressing need to get rid of it early. The proposal notes that having fewer finalists makes administration of the awards easier, and while I would certainly agree, for example, that having up to 25 (or so) fewer finalists show up at the the pre-awards ceremony would save costs on nibbles, I’m not sure that’s a great argument. Likewise the argument that having six things to read/experience in each category is harder on the voters; I mean, come on, these are Hugo voters we’re talking about here. You don’t really have to force them to read much of anything, especially these days when the Hugo Voters Packet is a thing.
Finally there’s an argument that having six finalists diminishes the cachet of being a Hugo finalist. Well, I’ve been a Hugo finalist under 5/5 and also under 5/6, and I gotta tell you I didn’t really notice a diminishment of cachet. I think I would have noticed. Certainly there’s not been a diminishment in overall quality of the finalist work, as the last couple of years in particular have yielded very strong work across the board.
Looking at who is backing the change, it’s mostly Worldcon/Hugo administrators and other SMOFs saying “we think 5/6 is more work, and we don’t wanna.” Which I entirely sympathize with — I hate extra work myself! — but that extra work was put in to mitigate damage done by slating. I think after the multi-year adventure we had with that silly bullshit, it’s precipitate to roll back changes implemented to stabilize and to restore confidence in the Hugo Awards. Again, 5/6 is going to sunset in 2022 anyway, so the folks proposing this change are going to get their way in a couple of years regardless. In the meantime, it’s fine to let 5/6 continue to do the job it was designed to do, and, as far as I can see, is doing pretty well.
* Speaking of Sad Puppy bullshit, over at Wikipedia, there’s been a push to delete the articles devoted authors Michael Z. Williamson and Sarah Hoyt, on the grounds that neither of them is notable enough to warrant a Wikipedia article. The Puppy Rump (i.e., what’s left of that particular movement, dissolute as it is at the moment) is spinning around in tight, angry circles about this, and Williamson in particular seems to have completely lost his shit about it over on this blog (which I won’t link to because some time ago Mr. Williamson told me he never wanted to have any interaction with me ever again, for reasons, which, you know, fine, I can respect the boundaries he wishes to set, which I take to mean he wouldn’t appreciate a link over to his site from here).
You might think that I, who was the target of much Sad Puppy whining and mewling, would be sitting here happily munching on popcorn while this bit of Wikidrama unfolds. But in fact I think the deletion attempt is a problem. Neither Williamson nor Hoyt are exactly on my Christmas card list at the moment, but you know what? Both of them are solid genre writers who for years have been putting out work through a major genre publisher, and who are both actively publishing today. They are genuinely of note in the field of science fiction and fantasy. One may think their politics, in and out of the genre, are revanchist as all fuck, or that their tenure and association with the Puppy bullshit didn’t do them any favors, or that one just doesn’t care for them on a day-to-day basis for whatever reason. But none of that is here or there regarding whether, on the basis of their genre output, they are notable enough to be the subject of a damn Wikipedia article. They are! Wikipedia notability is kind of a middlin’-height bar, and they get themselves over it pretty well.
Or to flip it around, if neither Williamson nor Hoyt is notable enough for inclusion in Wikipedia, there’s gonna be some bloodletting in the site’s category of science fiction and fantasy writers, because there are a fair number of Wikipedia-article-bearing genre authors who are no more notable than Hoyt or Williamson. If they go, there are legitimately many others on the chopping block as well.
Looking at the disposition of this particular set of nonsense, it does seem like Williamson and Hoyt were targeted for deletion on the basis of their politics and/or association with the Puppy bullshit, and this is, well, silly. Wikipedia isn’t the place to settle this particular set of scores, and honestly, at this point there shouldn’t be any further scores to settle on that incident. The Puppy movement failed badly, exposed most of the people participating in it to shame and ridicule, and it appears to have damaged the careers of several of the participants (note: they will disagree on all these points, but then they would, wouldn’t they). The Puppies have already punched themselves in the face quite enough. Going after them via Wikipedia after all this time, aside from the site being the wrong place for it, just seems like poor form.
So, yeah: Keep Williamson and Hoyt on Wikipedia. They did the work to be there.
16 thoughts on “A Couple of Bits on Hugo Award Proposals and Attempted Wikipedia Deletions”
Notes:
1. As I raise the specter of the Puppies here, I’m sure there’s going to be some spirited discussion on that score, so please note the Mallet is in the warming chamber and that I will swing it liberally. So play nice, and be nice to each other.
That said, inasmuch as you can, confine discussion of the Puppies to what’s here in the piece, i.e., that it’s likely (in my opinion) that Williamson/Hoyt had their Wikipedia articles targeted because of that association, and the state/actions of the Puppy Rump today. Let’s not rehash old Puppy drama and nonsense, please. If I think you’re straying too far I may Mallet some or all of your comment to get it back into line.
2. If you visit the Williamson deletion discussion page, you may notice I posted a “strong keep” recommendation there, which covers more briefly some of the things I said here.
3. On the subject of both Williamson and Hoyt, I would prefer for this discussion that calumnies on their person be avoided, and that in Williamson’s case and respecting his wishes as expressed to (and interpreted by) me, there are no links to his site. Basically, don’t turn the comment section here into a detailed complaint session about how mean/awful they are. Thanks in advance.
I agree on both subjects. Regarding the 5/6 rule, as long as it has some effect on slates we should keep it going. It should continue to add more variety to the nominees.
Re the slating issue, why not have 5 finalists, but allow each nominator to nominate only 3? That would seem to accomplish the goal of minimizing the impact of slating, while avoiding increased admin costs. Each nominator ought to be able to select their top 3 in a given year, and will presumably vote their top 1 on the final ballot anyway.
Andy:
Because they decided not to do that (or 4/6, which is close enough), and implementing a change to most Hugo rules takes two years and they’re not going to bother (the 5/6 rule is recindible with a single vote for arcane parliamentarian reasons, as I understand it).
To cut off any other “why don’t they just” suggestions: Because it would take two years and because whatever you’re about to suggest, they almost certainly thought of it before implementing 5/6 and EPH to deal with slating. Let’s not complicate matters at this point, please.
Well, and also, Wikipedia entries aren’t rewards for good personal behavior. Charles Manson has a Wikipedia page. Nematodes have a Wikipedia page. Crystal fucking Pepsi has a Wikipedia page, for the love of Jesus.
I’d be all for adding their actions during the Puppy thing to said pages, but deletion just seems weird.
Yeah, any move to delete seems weird to me. They’re prominent enough to deserve pages far as I’m concerned.
One of the joys of being a Hugo voter is getting to read all the nominated work, so I don’t really see that as a valid problem. As you point out, the Hugo packet makes it downright easy compared to haring all over the internet trying to find every short work and related work.
There seems to be a lot more puppy-related visitors for wikipedia articles for this year’s Hugo awards than for last year’s, for some reason- the Hugo Award and Sad Puppies articles are usually pretty dead, as there’s not much to be said on any given day, but suddenly there’s been a small flurry of people complaining about the description of the puppy campaigns or trying to add minor details to the Hugo Award article about what happened 3-4 years ago. I guess it’s spillover from all of this.
I have no doubt there is some attempt to re-write history there.
As a four-time Hugo administrator (1998, 2002, 2006 and 2015), I had no problem with the 5/6 (or the proposed 4/6) changes, and I voted in favor of the change. There’s basically no difference in the administration effort (other than finding the contact info for one more person per category to let them know they’ve been nominated).
EPH, on the other hand, basically moves the process to a black box with no transparency, because it’s not possible/practical to verify the results manually. So I’ll probably not volunteer to administer the Hugos again.
Re: Wikipedia deletions: Generally speaking — not specifically thinking of the two authors mentioned here — one thing I enjoy about Wikipedia is the ability to learn about people, events, etc. with which I’m *not* familiar, regardless of whether others consider these pages worthwhile. Though a line obviously has to be drawn somewhere, if someone has made a mark, albeit a mild one, on the world, then Wikipedia is a great place to (1) record that mark, and (2) have it available for others (me) to learn about.
Andy said at July 24, 2019 at 10:20 am:
That particular variant (3/5) was one of a large number of proposals floated before the 2015 WSFS Business Meeting. See the 2015 WSFS BM minutes starting at page 78. It failed. As it happens, 4/6 is what originally passed, but the following year’s meeting only partially ratified it, so it came out as 5/6. You can also go and watch the recordings of the 2015 meeting to find out the specific votes and debates, but I don’t know exactly which one of the recording it is on.
The “arcane parliamentary reasons” are that when the change to what is now 5/6 passed, it was on a trial basis and unless it is re-ratified in 2022, it reverts back to the pre-2017 5/5 system. Several experiments in Hugo Award rules have been similarly ratified on a trial basis with “sunset” clauses that will cause them to revert back to the older versions unless re-ratified.
The delete list also includes Thomas Kratman, who has written a fair number of books. In the discussion of deletion of Kratman, the notion is suggested that ‘professionally published’ includes ‘you were paid an advance’, which leads to the interesting question of how it can be determined that author X was actually paid an advance for book Y, except for advances announced in press releases because of their humongous nature.
