My Dublin 2019 Schedule

As many of you already know, I will be attending the Dublin 2019 Worldcon, where I will hang out with friends, maybe watch some of them win Hugos, and — oh! By the way! — do a few events as well. Here’s my schedule at the convention.

15 Aug 2019, Thursday 14:00 – 14:50, Level 3 Foyer (KK/LB) (CCD)

Kaffeeklatsch: John Scalzi

A Kaffeeklatsch is basically when I sit around a table with, like, ten or so fans, and they ask me questions and I answer them. As I understand it, the Kaffeeklatsch sign-ups are first come, first serve, so if this is something you’d like to do, get to the convention early and have your pen ready.

16 Aug 2019, Friday 12:30 – 13:20, Mezzanine – Signing space (Point Square Dublin)

Autographs: John Scalzi

I’ll be signing books, and occasionally other things, because sometimes people bring other things.

17 Aug 2019, Saturday 15:00 – 15:50, Liffey Hall-2 (CCD)

GoH talk: a fireside chat with Diane Duane

“John Scalzi sits down to talk with Diane Duane about the ups and downs of a life given over to SFF and genre TV and film. Other topics: crossing the streams of fandom and prodom, the cohabitation of art and married life, the intersection of writing and quirky food habits, and possibly the dead rising from the grave, human sacrifice, and dogs and cats living together… Actually, maybe the cats more than the dogs. In fact, a whole lot more.”

(Diane is one of the Guests of Honor for the convention, and I’m thrilled that they asked me to talk to her. This conversation will go all over the place, that’s pretty much a guarantee.)

17 Aug 2019, Saturday 22:00 – 01:00, Wicklow Hall 2A (Dances) (CCD)

John Scalzi’s ‘Dance Across the Decades’

“Put on your dancing shoes and bring all your friends as award-winning DJ (and occasional author) John Scalzi plays the most danceable tunes from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s to today. From the Bee Gees to Bowie to Beyonce and beyond – all the best beats to move your feet. Let’s dance!”

(Yes, I’m DJing another dance. My philosophy for dance parties is basically “all the big hits that everyone knows so the dance floor stays full.” It’ll be fun. Bring yourself! Bring your friends!)

18 Aug 2019, Sunday 12:00 – 12:50, Liffey Room-3 (Readings) (CCD)

Reading: John Scalzi

At this reading I’ll be debuting two new things: The prologue chapter of The Last Emperox, and a new, humorous piece from A Very Scalzi Christmas. This will be the first time these things have been read in public anywhere, so you won’t want to miss this. And if there’s time left over, I’ll do a Q&A. Because I know you have questions. Heck, I have questions.

And that’s what I’m doing. See you there.