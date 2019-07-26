Here’s a nice healthy stack of new books and ARCs to head into the weekend with — what here is catching your eye? Tell us all in the comments!
8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 7/26/19”
I am fascinated by the range here – from Fireside Quarterly, to The Wit and Wisdom of the Golden Girls, through A Lush and Seething Hell and on to The Dragon Republic (which would be my choice).
R.F. Kuang’s follow up to The Poppy War and Fortuna by Kristyn Merbeth would be my picks!
In the Shadow of Spindrift House and The Dragon Republic
I bet the new Wil McCarthy book would be good.
WIL EFFIN” MCCARTHY!!!!
FINALLY!
Westin as a present, Kuang for me!
BRIEF CASES by Jim Butcher was wonderful. But then I’m a fan of anything Dresden Files.
I’m on the list for Salvation Day from my library, looking forward to it.