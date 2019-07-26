Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 7/26/19

John Scalzi8 Comments

Here’s a nice healthy stack of new books and ARCs to head into the weekend with — what here is catching your eye? Tell us all in the comments!

8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 7/26/19

  1. I am fascinated by the range here – from Fireside Quarterly, to The Wit and Wisdom of the Golden Girls, through A Lush and Seething Hell and on to The Dragon Republic (which would be my choice).

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.