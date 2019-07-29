On my walks on my street these days, I pass by a dairy farm. Mostly the cows keep near the barn but yesterday they were down by the road, and they were very very interested in me as I walked by. I kind of wanted to pet them! But I suspect that would have been a bad idea. In any event: Look, cows. Thank you for your attention.
22 thoughts on “We Interrupt This Evening’s Program to Bring You Cows”
Most dairy cows are pretty cool about getting petted. They’re used to being handled. Cows are also super curious and you can lure them to you by lying on the ground.
From my experience living at the base of the University of California Santa Cruz (a campus whose grounds were donated with the condition that they always keep a working farm present), never walk behind a horse or cow because appalling things seem to come out of their rear ends.
From my experience cows are pretty docile. (Not necessarily the same with bulls.) I bet they would enjoy some petting. Not standing directly behind them is good advice though.
Dairy cows are pretty chill, they’re used to being handled. They would probably enjoy being petted. Warning, being licked by a cow is like being loved on by a belt sander, and some cows view humans as mobile salt licks that provide scritches. But cow slobber doesn’t smell that bad and it’s actually pretty fun. Jersey cows (best dairy cows!) are especially human-friendly. Just don’t get to close to the bulls.
COWS!! … this makes me very happy, they’re such beautiful critters who love a good nose scratch xxx
I remember as a child being occasionally stepped on by the family cow. With my foot pinned I would have to punch it saying, “Get off me you idiot!” The cow never noticed my punches, and moved on in her own sweet time. My foot was always OK.
Another memory is of the cow being in her stall. At about age ten, with both arms holding tight to her neck I still couldn’t keep her from moving her head left to right to get tasty bits of hay or grain.
I once had a herd of cows follow me across a field between the road and a neolithic monument on Orkney. It was VERY unnerving.
Reminds me of a wonderful book called “Cows: a Rumination,” by Carl Hileman. Photos and brief true stories about cows. When I was a kid visiting my grandfather’s farm in Wooster, Ohio, I used to love hanging out with the cows and the cats.
Cows can kill you by trampling if they’re protecting calves, or if they take against a dog that’s with you. (The dog is usually fast enough to escape, which is why you’re advised to let go of it’s lead if you’re threatened, and move away calmly and quietly yourself so as not to seem threatening.
They’re officially the most dangerous large animal in Britain, killing about 5 people a year (including farm workers).
John, they’re dairy cows. They probably expected you to either feed them or milk them. Either way, they’d be happy.
We had two colored as neighbors about a decade ago. They used to get loose all the time. I showed up 5 minutes late to teach my class, looked at them and said “Well, you all probably will believe me when I say I’m late because my road was blocked by cows.”.
Proofread, Jada! Cows, not colored. Geez! Way to go. I’m putting myself in the corner and wearing a dunce hat.
They may be deciding if you’re a threat that needs to be ‘stompeded’. Approach with caution.
As Fozzie Bear once said, “Nice bunch of cows you’ve got there.”
I’ve seen advertisements for a B&B that offers “cow-cuddling” as one of the amenities their guests can enjoy, so your urge to pet them may not have been too far off base.
The last time I saw cows on my walk around the neighborhood was never, but then, I live in Brooklyn so… . We’ve had several run-ins with them in rural England, however, and my wife has been freaked out by them twice.
They know their names and they like overtone flute.
Now you will have to answer Yes on your customs form about “having been on a farm/ranch/pasture”.
“I kind of wanted to pet them! But I suspect that would have been a bad idea”
Soooooooo, what you are saying is…, you didn’t have a cow, man?
Sorry-not!sorry.
For some reason, I always want to say “Moo!” to them. Like they’ll answer with a “Why, yes, that’s what I was thinking!” or some such.
The cows probably had something to tell you… maybe you are the “cow” chosen one?!? I guess you would have to say hi in a bright and cheery voice and watch for feedback.. never hurts to be polite even to cow groupées
My late cousin had a dairy farm on your road about a mile West of you. I suspect it is only a crop farm now. Over the past decade many small and medium dairy farms have gone out of business due to a continuing glut of milk and high costs. Successful dairy farms today are huge with many hundreds of cows.