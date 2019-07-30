Uncategorized Sunset Clouds, 7/30/19 July 30, 2019 John Scalzi5 Comments Thought you might like to see them. Have a good evening, folks. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
5 thoughts on “Sunset Clouds, 7/30/19”
Do you find yourself looking for places that would be good to shoot the sunset from when you travel?
Oh wow, those colors. This just made my evening. :)
drkatbarber:
Not really. I tend to be an opportunistic sunset picture taker.
Thanks for sharing!
Lovely