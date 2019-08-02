Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 8/2/19

John Scalzi4 Comments

For the first weekend of August, a nice collection of new books and ARCs for you to consider. What here is calling to you? Share in the comments!

4 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 8/2/19

  1. Jenn Lyon’s The Name of All Things and Christopher Brown’s Rule of Capture look like great reads.

  3. The Warehouse and Rule of Capture look like they might be interesting.
    Monster Hunter I’ve read in HC and enjoyed it.

