Oh, Look, Another Silly Kvetch About Me

An author who actively dislikes me and what I write laments on Twitter that in his opinion the era of Heinlein and hard SF has been replaced by — Me! Oh, and JK Rowling and movies and black women who do math.
Leaving aside whether that particular assertion is accurate (and even if it is, whether my placement on this list is motivated more by animus against me than my actual importance, because in terms of the cultural impact of the things listed, I am a very distant fourth behind Potter/JK Rowling, Hidden Figures and the entire medium of film), some thoughts on this:
1. I like the idea that someone who dislikes who I am and what I do nevertheless has to begrudgingly admit that I represent a principal mode of commercial science fiction right now. Yes, yes, he hates it, and me. Oh, well.
2. It wasn’t that long ago that I was considered “the next Heinlein” — seriously, the Publishers Weekly review for Old Man’s War said it “reads like an original work by the late grand master,” and since then I’ve been more or less continuing a “golden age of SF” vibe in my work, updated for the current era (note that this updating is the part fellows like him whine about). So there’s no small irony in complaining that the Era of Heinlein has been superseded by the Era of Scalzi.
3. Imagine claiming to enjoy hard SF, and yet somehow being disapproving of the popularity of Hidden Figures, in which three women employ their understanding of for-the-time-cutting-edge math, physics and technology to allow humans conquer space. It’s literally everything hard SF aspires to be.
4. Anyone lamenting that film is a now major mode of popular science fiction knows nothing about either film or science fiction, and the popular marriage of the two which goes back at least to 1902 and Georges Méliès, i.e., long before the age of Heinlein and “hard SF.”
5. Grousing on the rise of Potter and Rowling is like a music snob griping about the rise of the Beatles. It’s a once-in-a-generation cultural event, and you might as well complain about the tide coming in, and going back out again.
This fellow may at least take comfort in the idea that my era will one day pass — indeed, might be already passing as we speak! Unfortunately for him, what comes after me (as in, is here right now) in science fiction is NK Jemisin, and Mary Robinette Kowal, and Yoon Ha Lee and so many more astounding talents like them. All of whom I strongly suspect this particular fellow will find some reason for objection. “Some reason.”
The problem isn’t really that the “Age of Heinlein” is passing in science fiction. The creative mode that Heinlein wrote in still exists and will continue to exist, inasmuch as I and many other people write in it, and do just fine, creatively and financially, with it. The same with Niven (who is as it happens still alive and still creating) and his mode, and all the other folks working in the hard and golden age-style SF modes. It and they are still there and doing well. The “problem” is that a certain sort of person who claims science fiction for his own is no longer centered in the genre, and the genre no longer listens to his demand to be centered in it, and is doing just fine without him being centered there.
At least this fellow has the sense to admit it’s happened. It has. The genre isn’t going back.
29 thoughts on “Oh, Look, Another Silly Kvetch About Me”
Incidentally, this is where I renew my amused exasperation that Heinlein has been claimed as a plaster idol by the sort of fellow who thinks that in The Moon is a Harsh Mistress, he wouldn’t have been marched out of an airlock by now, and commensurately, that no one other than he and his little pals can claim him. Surprise, motherfuckers, I get to claim him, too. Heinlein was edgy, brilliant, cranky, problematic, inconsistent, inspirational and influential. Lots of what he wrote hasn’t aged well at all, and lots of what he wrote still works a treat. I can, as they would say, grok him in his fullness. He’s mine as much as anyone’s.
There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.
Oscar Wilde
Who’s the complainant this time?
Pedro:
I chose not to identify him here because he’s the sort who would get mileage out of senpai noticing him. You can probably google the tweet and work your way back.
I thought Hidden Figures (at least in book form) was non-fiction. If this guys is complaining about non-fiction not fitting his world view, I don’t know what to say.
Re: Scalzi vs Heinlein. I’m a huge Heinlein fan. I submit that If he was alive and writing today his work would be unrecognizable to what he was writing 60-70 years ago. Scalzi’s work is immensely enjoyable and is commercial in a similar way that much of Heinlein’s work is. But I think Scalzi is a conservative (gasp!) compared to Heinlein’s later works.
Haters hate. You are enjoying a successful career. It is annoying that people have to take the time to be petty or that they have time to be petty. I’d much rather interact with my feline.
“Grousing on the rise of Potter and Rowling is like a music snob griping about the rise of the Beatles.”
I’d suggest it is more like music snobs complaining about the rise of John Williams.
Hidden Figures is science fiction? Only in that no one was using a slide rule and no one was smoking. An only-slightly-alternate universe.
I personally think Heinlein is much bigger than most of the folks trying to claim him. You can find the many elements of his life and changing views at various points in his work. If you cherry-pick his work for characters he presents approvingly, you can find support for outright socialism with guaranteed basic income (which comes from his actual political life), libertarianism, monarchy, democracy, priests, and even government officials. (Beyond This Horizon, The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress, Double Star, various works, Sixth Column, The Star Beast, respectively.) He was a good enough writer to see the positive in a wide variety of people.
The giveaway here is including a work of nonfiction about women of color as somehow betraying SF traditions. Really? That isn’t an inspiration for many? Heinlein would have spanked him for that one!
@bobmunck try explaining a slide rule to younguns these days and you’ll soon feel like Lazarus Long
So entertaining! My (arguably) favorite Heinlein work is The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress. Which isn’t to say that I wholly endorse it. I think that Niven’s Cloak Of Anarchy is a lot more probable that Heinlein’s libertarian fantasy. But I still love TMIAHM for Mannie and Mike, one of the best buddy pairings anywhere in fiction. The message of Mannie is that showing up, doing your job, and being a good citizen is IMPORTANT. He’s constantly surprised by the respect he gets from the community because he doesn’t see himself as anything special. In this way, he’s a lot like Johnny Rico. Mike, of course, is unique and groundbreaking. If the world survives and I live long enough, I may get to meet him one day.
But my point about THMIAHM, is that Twitter Twerp seems to have forgotten that that Heinlein uses that work to champion tolerance, with explicit endorsements of feminism, inter-racial marriage, and polygamy. (Let me add here that I’m in no way a fan Heinlein’s twilight works with their hyper-sexual, incest-friendly themes.)
That guy Scalzi may have channeled Heinlein in Old Man’s War, adding green skin and gay acceptance, but the standout new idea in the Old Man’s War books is the BrainPal(TM). That, and the premise of the Lock In series, elevate Scalzi to the master level of SF authorship, in my not so humble opinion.
Could the dogwhistling be any less subtle?
Hillary, at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh over the winter, we had the Apollo 11 capsule. A couple of exhibits had slide rules. As gallery host, I wore mine. (Purchased for about $25 in 1967.) If I saw a family looking at the slide rule, I’d sidle up and ask them (anywhere from 8 years old to millennials,) “What do you think that thing is?” Got a variety of answers.
Then I said, “It’s a calculator!” I’d get mine out and show them how to multiply. Many of them were flat out amazed. A few of them took the slide rule to their parents and explained it to them. So an inquisitive mind still has an interest is something like that.
And John, I agree. Heinlein is ours, and if some people don’t think people like yourself are his legacy, then those people are simply not thinking!
Since when is “Hidden Figures” science fiction?
Heinlein was often thoroughly readable and enjoyable…except of course for the overt and constant misogyny and racism. If you have any doubts about( this complaint I direct your attention to Farnham’s Freehold. Unfortunately you won’t be able to find it on Amazon, except for used paperbacks, due to the aforementioned traits. It would be absolutely unpublishable today, even self published. Even his more popular titles are rife with these sorts of issues.
I say good riddance.
There is a new biography of Heinlein? Title/Author, please!
The Age of Scalzi!
Books should be looked at in their cultural contexts. In one of my college courses, we talked about ‘cultural norms’, and the notion that what is laudable in one may be taboo in another. Cultures change over time, and again what is acceptable at one point may be unthinkable several years down the road. Lots of books don’t age well, but we can still read them and get enjoyment or important concepts out of them. Just remember that not everyone sees with your eyes or brain, and this is how we get book discussion groups :D
Tom Mears:
“Unfortunately you won’t be able to find it on Amazon, except for used paperbacks, due to the aforementioned traits.”
Farnham’s Freehold is in fact available via Baen Books, in a trade paperback edition, and in audio via Blackstone Audio.
But…but… I fucking HATE the Beatles. Always have, always will. Fortunately there are literally thousands of other artists out there for me to enjoy and listen to. Sort of like if your tweet enemy doesn’t like your books there are plenty of other sf writers for said person to choose from. More, in fact, that the tweetemy can ever read in the rest of his or her life. So, why can’t that person just get over it and move on?
What do you want to bet that the complainant also views with disfavor the work of Ursula K. LeGuin? Or for that matter, “James Tiptree?”
Just a hunch.
This dude needs to broaden his horizons a bit. What about…
Peter F. Hamilton?
Alastair Reynolds? (who writes about the hardest SF I have ever read – he is an Astrophysicist after all)
Marko Kloos?
Hugh Howey?
Greg Bear?
Charlie Stross?
None of these authors (with the possible exception of Stross) write “SJW” type SF (not that it matters).
And that’s just off the top of my head!
Although I enjoy both Scalzi and Heinlein, other than the fact they both dabble in Space Opera, like Miles, I don’t consider the two all that much alike in their writing. I also lament that anymore people can’t just enjoy an artist for their art rather than getting lost in their politics or who they are as a person. Shoot me but I still love Kevin Spacey’s work.
dang. i like heinlein. i like scalzi. asimov. harry potter sux. tolkien too. fantasy that considers itself sci fi
“Hidden Figures” may be mostly non-fiction, but Mary Robinette Kowal’s “The Calculating Stars” is fiction, and covers the space race in a way somebody who likes Heinlein for the 1950s-era hard-SF rocket bits ought to find entirely satisfactory, while also hitting the issues of pervasive racism and sexism, presenting climate change as a field people can actually think about, and having a really deep bibliography of rocket-related history.
A few years ago at a con, a 30-something fan was talking about having just read Heinlein’s juveniles for the first time, and ran into “Nazis on the moon” as a bad guy, which he found funny because they were such an old-fashioned bad guy to use. Sigh – remember when Nazis were old-fashioned?
Got an email from Bookbub today with recommendations. You were recommended by Sharon Hamilton: https://www.bookbub.com/reviews/3291111192?position=notable&story=3264922
as “A new author I can binge on!” New… LOL!
Kim – this may be the book you’re looking for:
Not just a biography but crit too. It’s rather good.
Well, yeah! That person could, as the folks on Tumlbr would advise, “Just say you hate black people, and go!”
As an old guy who read the Heinlein juveniles during the Golden Age of Science Fiction (i.e., twelve), I can actually feel some inner recognition of this guy’s Sad. The stuff that was important to me when I was forming as a person, it… it isn’t important anymore, OMG this is terrible!
There’s a truth I have come to understand, though, which is, while my tastes aren’t particularly significant now, they also never used to be. Heinlein’s books didn’t exist for me. They existed, and then I came along and enjoyed them. And now there’s more stuff that exists! Newer stuff! Different stuff! And all new people coming along to enjoy it!
I have choices about how to feel about that, and “butthurt” and “resentful” don’t seem like particularly sensible ones. But, sure, I do miss being young sometimes. I get that. There, there, fella.