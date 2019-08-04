Dayton, August 4, 2019

Lois Oglesby, 27.
Megan Betts, 22.
Saeed Saleh, 38.
Derrick Fudge, 57.
Logan Turner, 30.
Nicholas Cumer, 25.
Thomas McNichols, 25.
Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36.
Monica Brickhouse, 39.
For those who need it, here’s my piece from three years ago on “thoughts and prayers.”
This particular shooting is close to home, literally, and I’m not in the mood to moderate a discussion about it, so I’ve closed the comments on this one. Hope you understand.
