Uncategorized I've Got a Lot of Writing to Do Today, So I Offer You This Flower in Lieu of a Lengthy Post August 5, 2019 John Scalzi3 Comments I saw it on my walk yesterday. It's lovely. Have a good Monday, if you can.
3 thoughts on “I’ve Got a Lot of Writing to Do Today, So I Offer You This Flower in Lieu of a Lengthy Post”
It is beautiful. Cats are better. Thanks as always!
Thanks. My own walks have been curtailed, so I especially appreciate this today.
Write on, Dude.