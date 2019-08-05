Uncategorized

I’ve Got a Lot of Writing to Do Today, So I Offer You This Flower in Lieu of a Lengthy Post

John Scalzi3 Comments

I saw it on my walk yesterday. It’s lovely. Have a good Monday, if you can.

