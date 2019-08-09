I’m in Dublin all next week, so this week you get a super-sized edition of the new books and ARCs stack. It’s a very fine one, too. Which of these are calling to you? Tell us all in the comments!
6 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/9/19”
Well, of course, anything by Misty Lackey or Lois McMaster Bujold. But I’m hearing good about Gideon the Ninth and House of Salt and Sorrows, too.
Gideon the Ninth sounds fun to me, too. Is that a new Agatha Christie? I guess it’d have to involve a seance…
Dublin? Why do people settle for Dublin and never go on to Triplin, Quadruplin, et seq.? Where would Warren Buffet’s fortune be if he’d settled for dublin? Aim higher, people!
A new Walter Jon Williams novel is always cause for celebration. A new Quillifer novel, doubly so.
Claire North!
If anyone liked this week’s House of X #2, pick up her “The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August” from a few years ago.
I’m excited to see Agatha Christie is writing from the Grave. I’ll have to have a look!