Here’s your last look of Ohio (at least from me) for a week, because we’re off to Ireland for the Worldcon in Dublin. We have a whole day of airports ahead of us. Think kind thoughts for our travel, if you would.
4 thoughts on “Heading Out”
Sending good travel thoughts your way. Hope to see y’all there!
*looks outside*. Bring rain gear.
As Eric said, pack your raincoat, the 14 day forecast is looking wet.
Looking forward to your trenchant comments on the Con! And pictures, it it’s not too much to ask (vicarious travel).