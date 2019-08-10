Uncategorized

Heading Out

John Scalzi4 Comments

Here’s your last look of Ohio (at least from me) for a week, because we’re off to Ireland for the Worldcon in Dublin. We have a whole day of airports ahead of us. Think kind thoughts for our travel, if you would.

4 thoughts on “Heading Out

  4. Looking forward to your trenchant comments on the Con! And pictures, it it’s not too much to ask (vicarious travel).

